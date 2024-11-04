Watch the Reactions of Kamala Harris Supporters In California When Man Posing as a Harris Staffer Shows Up to their Homes with Supposed ‘Illegal Aliens’ (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Kamala Harris supporters across the country have been left rattled after receiving letters and postcards suggesting they will be “volunteering” to house migrant families.

Now, video footage has emerged online showing their live reactions to potentially housing border crossers, and it is hilarious.

Seth Meiring, a comedian originally from Delta, Ohio, posted the video to YouTube Sunday evening, and segments have since gone viral. The relevant part of the video opens with him telling his father that he will try to become a liberal, which does not amuse him. He then goes on a journey to find the “truth.”

Following interviews with Kamala supporters at a rally, Meiring says they will seemingly blindly support her no matter what and that he must put that to the test. He plays a fake news segment to his Kamala-supporting grandmother, announcing Trump had dropped out of the Presidential race and Harris had been sworn in as president.

She proceeds to introduce a series of measures to benefit seniors with a significant catch: they must participate in mandatory labor camps. This horrifies Meiring’s grandmother before the ‘news’ segment is revealed to be a joke.

Meiring decides that maybe Kamala supporters are more logical than he thought. He now wants to test how faithful Kamala supporters are to their beliefs, and the best way to do that is to focus on the illegal migrant crisis she has presided over as border czar.

Several had previously told him that it was essential to help these illegals out no matter what.

The Ohio native and a friend decided to fly out to Harris’s home state of California to concoct an innovative scheme. They decided they were going to disguise themselves as Harris staffers while delivering “illegal immigrants” to the doors of her supporters.

After persuading a handful of Hispanics at a local Home Depot to pose as immigrant supporters of Harris, Meiring and his friend drove to a well-off neighborhood. After knocking on multiple doors, they confirmed that the place was unanimously pro-Kamala (with the possible exception of one neighborhood dog, who growled at the mention of her name).

Meiring next told the neighbors he had a surprise in store for them. He and his friend revealed they had some Harris supporters who had just crossed the border illegally and needed a place to stay.

It turns out that despite their self-proclaimed support of illegals, they absolutely hate the thought of them disturbing their homes.

Some of the excuses include as follows:

“Our house is full.”

“I rent, and I don’t think my landlord would approve.”

“We’re a house of COVID.”

“That’s not safe…Have them go to your house!”

“(My wife) has health issues.”

WATCH (relevant sequence begins at roughly the 7:00 minute mark:

Even when Meiring and his friend tried to ‘compromise’ and said the “immigrants” were willing to sleep in tents outside, they were met with hostile responses.

While not a single person was willing to provide the Hispanic men a home, many did get triggered over how Meiring pronounced Harris’s first name. So much for liberal ’empathy.’

The video closes with Meiring flying back to Ohio and meeting once more with his dad. As part of the ending skit, he pulls out his gun and tells his father, “These people are nuts!”

While one could say these Kamala fans got a taste of how it feels for sufferers of her despicable order policies, not one learned anything. One can only hope the country will vote to return Trump to the White House tomorrow evening.