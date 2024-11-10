JUST IN: RNC Files Response to ACLU’s Lawsuit to Extend Five Day Ballot Curing Deadline in Arizona Supreme Court and Find More Votes

The Arizona Republican Party and Republican National Committee have filed a Response to the ACLU’s lawsuit, filed yesterday in the Supreme Court, to extend the time allowed to cure ballots so that Democrats can find more votes.

RNC election attorney Harmeet Dhillon posted the update on X, saying, “Now we wait for the high court to rule…”

Just filed our papers in the Arizona Supreme Court opposing the ACLU’s effort to extend ballot curing past the statutory 5 pm deadline today. Now we wait for the high court to rule … pic.twitter.com/i1Znbuc2yL — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 10, 2024

Voters in Arizona must cure their ballot today by 5 pm MST if there was a problem with their signature. Arizona voters can check the status of their mail-in ballot here.

The response argues that the Plaintiffs’ request attempts to subvert Arizona Statute, is based on inaccurate information about the number of ballots awaiting signature verification, and that Doctrine of Latches bars the request made four days after the election. The RNC asks the court to deny what they describe as an “improper and late attempt to thwart the will of the Arizona Legislature.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the ACLU and Campaign Legal Center filed a lawsuit with the League of United Latin American Citizens-Arizona in the Arizona Supreme Court Saturday morning requesting an extension of the deadline for Arizona mail-in ballot curing as ballot counting in Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate race continues.

The ACLU’s Emergency Petition cites “extraordinary delays in processing early mail ballots,” asking for an extension of 96 hours after notice is sent or 48 hours “if notice was sent by overnight mail or hand delivered” to correct early mail ballot signature mismatches.

However, voters can check online to see whether there was an issue with a signature, and the election office typically notifies voters by phone or email, not overnight mail and hand delivery. This is possibly an attempt to grant more time to ensure that fraudulent mail-in ballots don’t get rejected. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the fraudulent mail-in ballots that get counted in Maricopa County.

Former Assistant Arizona Attorney General and election attorney Jen Wright told The Gateway Pundit, “They’ve always hated any sort of ballot cure deadline, so they want to challenge the law. If they can put a scratch in the armor of ballot cure deadlines, then the long-term game is to eradicate the deadlines and basically have curing be perpetual, that’s my opinion.” In their eyes, “any ballot that comes in should be accepted,” said Wright.

Arizona State Representative and election attorney Alex Kolodin said he believes the Democrats want to enact a “rolling multi-day period for after each voter is contacted” to cure their ballot. He says this could impact the state’s ability to finish the election canvass by the November 25 congressional deadline, which could disenfranchise every voter in Arizona by taking the state’s 11 electoral votes away from Trump.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen said on X yesterday that the Arizona Senate will defend Arizona law against this attempt by leftwing organizations to change the law.

Petersen: The left is suing to extend the time to determine the election. I just authorized the AZ Senate to intervene and defend existing law so we can determine the outcome as soon as possible. It has already taken too much time! And next session will re-introduce bills to get election results, night of.

Turning Point Action COO Tyler Bowyer commented on the post, saying that the RNC’s election integrity team is “all over this” and also called out the left for trying to “change the rules.”

Harmeet and her team are all over this. They were prepared and have a legion fighting the Leftists groups attempting to change the rules https://t.co/ZbbUyE4Gvg — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 9, 2024

This also comes as Kari Lake and Lake advocates are working overtime to cure ballots and “dominating the Left,” Bowyer said on Saturday.

We are dominating the Left at Ballot Curing. They are scared. NEVER SURRENDER. WE HAVE TWO DAYS — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) November 9, 2024

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Lake is locked in a tight race with Democrat Ruben Gallego, trailing by less than 2%. Currently, About to 400,000 votes are still uncounted across the state of Arizona, and the Senate race could still go either way.

This is a developing story.

Read the RNC's full Response below:

Read the ALCU's full petition below: