THEY’RE WORRIED: Far Left Orgs Including ACLU Sue to Extend Time to Determine AZ Senate Election – They Want to ‘Find’ More Valid Ballots

Arizona's secretary of state is calling for an investigation into Kari Lake after she tweeted images of allegedly "illegally counted" ballots from the 2022 midterm elections.
Leftist groups in Arizona sued state officials on Saturday to extend the time to ‘find’ more ballots.

The groups behind this latest Saturday lawsuit are the ACLU and the United Latin American Citizens – Arizona.

According to anonymous sources to The Gateway Pundit, the left is concerned that it doesn’t have enough votes to win the US Senate seat in Arizona.

Republican Kari Lake is currently in a close race and is catching open-border communist Ruben Gallego.

President Trump was declared the winner in Arizona earlier this week. The media wants you to believe that several thousand Trump voters in Arizona then went and voted for the communist running for the US Senate seat against the uber-talented Kari Lake. Highly unlikely.

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen stepped up on Saturday and authorized the Arizona Senate to intervene in the case.

Petersen posted a statement earlier today.

Warren Petersen: The left is suing to extend the time to determine the election. I just authorized the AZ Senate to intervene and defend existing law so we can determine the outcome as soon as possible. It has already taken too much time! And next session will re-introduce bills to get election results, night of.

Here is the suit filed by the ACLU and the United Latin American Citizens – Arizona.

Leftist reporter Jen Fifield has more.

Jim Hoft
