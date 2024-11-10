Questionable Maricopa County Ballot Dump Gives Kari Lake’s Arizona Senate Opponent Additional 12,000 Vote Advantage as Counting Expected to Continue Several More Days – Decision Desk HQ Calls Race

Maricopa County released another batch of election results totaling 104,407 ballots Saturday night, and it’s clear that something’s not right.

The results went 42.4% for Kari Lake and 54.5% for her opponent, Democrat Ruben Gallego, who is actually a neighbor and friend of Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer. But it’s not over yet, as hundreds of thousands of ballots are yet to be counted.

Remember that Stephen Richer, the county’s top election official, also hates Kari Lake with a passion. The Gateway Pundit reported on a deposition he gave in his defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, where it was revealed that he contemplated running for Senate to “make life hell for Kari Lake” and admitted that he is “anti-MAGA” in private text messages. This comes after he ran an anti-MAGA PAC against Kari Lake in the 2022 election–the same election where 60% of vote tabulators failed and caused four-hour wait times for Republican voters.

Richer also votes for Democrats like Katie Hobbs and likely Kamala Harris. The only difference between Richer and a Democrat is the letter next to his name, which really says nothing except how he's registered to vote.

This is the same guy overseeing the vote counting for the mail-in ballots.

The Gateway Pundit has also learned of problems with the vote totals in Yuma County, and we will provide updates shortly.

Kari Lake could still pull off a win, but this last ballot drop was pretty damning, and it's hard to outvote fraud. She seems to have a path to victory in her as vote totals from across the state of Arizona slowly come in if she wins roughly 55% of the remaining totals.

Decision Desk HQ, however, has called the race for Ruben Gallego.

Decision Desk HQ projects Ruben Gallego (D) wins the US Senate election in Arizona.#DecisionMade: 8:57 PM EDT Follow live results here:https://t.co/Dalbgd1kjG pic.twitter.com/7uYO8QdVjH — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 10, 2024

Prior to this drop, Lake political operative Colton Duncan said in an X post that Lake had won about 55% of all votes counted since the early hours of November 6. She needed 52% of the remaining 445,131 votes to take the lead.

Of all the votes that have come in since 3:45am AZ on Nov. 6th, Kari Lake has won 55% statewide of each drop on average (from the deepest areas to the deepest areas and everything in between) To win, @KariLake needs 52% of the remaining votes & she is on track to hit that.

At the time, Lake trailed by just 32,352 votes with 445,131 outstanding ballots after ballot drops in Yavapai and Mohave, along with less favorable drops from Maricopa and Pima, came in earlier.

NEW Mohave County Drop LAKE: 4,388 (70.46%) GALLEGO: 1,639 (26.32%) OTHER: 201 (3.23%)#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 9, 2024

NEW Yavapai County Drop LAKE: 5,710 (60.18%) GALLEGO: 3,583 (37.76%) OTHER: 195 (2.06%)#AZSen — Alex Nicoll (@realalexnicoll) November 10, 2024

As of writing, the total number of uncounted ballots in Arizona stands at an estimated 438,131, according to the Secretary of State's office. Currently, the difference between Lake and Gallego is 45,054 votes. This comes after Ruben Gallego netted 12,702 votes in the latest drop.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, Lake previously cut her opponent's lead down to about 33,000 votes or 1.2% after winning ballot result drops in six counties.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona Senate race.