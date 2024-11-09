JUST IN: One Day After 2024 Election, Arizona Supreme Court Rejects Kari Lake’s Lawsuit to Overturn Stolen 2022 Election

On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court rejected Kari Lake’s years-long court battle to overturn her rigged 2022 election for Governor against Katie Hobbs after 60% of vote tabulators failed on election day, creating four-hour wait times for Republican voters.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Kari Lake’s attorneys filed a Petition to transfer the lawsuit to the state’s highest court and bypass the Appeals court last November with new evidence showing that machine failures affecting tens if not hundreds of thousands of voters on election day were likely caused by intentional misconduct.

In surveillance footage from October 14, 2022, employees are seen reprogramming the memory cards and testing the reprogrammed tabulators. The machines are seen jamming during testing just as they did on Election Day.

However, in June 2024, the Appeals Court dismissed Lake's lawsuit, and the Supreme Court waited months to make a ruling on her July 2024 Petition for Review.

On Wednesday, the court issued its final ruling on Lake's case. It can be recalled that the Chief Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court, Ann Timmer, is the sister of Arizona Republic correspondent Laurie Roberts, a total Kari Lake hater. The Gateway Pundit previously reported that we spoke to Roberts about this potential conflict of interest, and she said she speaks to her sister "all the time" but never shares her opinion on Arizona politics. Yeah, right?

Order below:

Now, Kari Lake is locked in a tight race with Democrat Ruben Gallego for the US Senate, and issues have arisen with the vote count. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Pima County, Arizona, was busted, increasing the number of uncounted ballots as the number of ballots counted also increased. Anybody with half a brain knows the number of uncounted ballots should decrease as the number of counted ballots increases.

Similar findings were made in Lake’s 2022 election, where 35,000 ballots seemingly appeared out of thin air with no chain of custody and Maricopa County added 25,000 ballots to their collections during the final count.