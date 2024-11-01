JUST-IN: New Polls Show Trump Leads by EIGHT POINTS in Arizona and Senate Candidate Kari Lake Now Winning as Republicans Hold Massive Advantage in Early Ballot Returns

President Trump and Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Kari Lake came out on top in Arizona one week before election day in the latest statewide polls from Data Orbital and Atlas Intel.

This positive news for Kari Lake comes as The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the dirty tactics being used by pollsters to deceive the public and sway donors away from Kari Lake.

As we exclusively reported, left-wing Reuters and Ipsos ran a poll that asked people who they were voting for in the Arizona Senate race but didn’t even include Lake’s name as an option. Instead, poll respondents discovered that Gallego’s name appears twice before the Green Party candidate and the “not sure” option.

Notably, Senate Republican Leader Mitch Mcconnell refused to fund Kari Lake, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has poured millions of dollars into the race to back Ruben Gallego. Clearly, Mcconnell doesn't want Republican Kari Lake to win her race, but Schumer knows she is neck-and-neck with her Democrat opponent, despite bogus polls saying otherwise.

The latest Data Orbital poll results show Kari Lake taking a slim lead over Democrat Ruben Gallego and President Trump overtaking Kamala Harris with a massive 7.8% lead.

BREAKING: New #AZSen Poll Shows Kari Lake Leading Ruben Gallego - Kari Lake - 45.2%

- Ruben Gallego - 44.5%

- Eduardo Quintana - 1.6% pic.twitter.com/XGltxvkqD3 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 29, 2024

Lake has also pulled ahead in a new Atlas Intel poll conducted from October 30 to October 31. The Poll also shows President Trump leading Harris by five points.

New Polling Alert@KariLake pulls ahead in #AZSen! Lake leads Ruben Gallego by +0.7% according to newly released polling by @atlas_intel (most accurate '20 national pollster) Atlas Intel had Lake at -0.5% days ago. https://t.co/UpTvEWUDL3 — Brady Smith (@ImBradySmith) October 31, 2024

Additionally, according to a Fox News forecast, Arizona has moved from a battleground "toss-up" to leaning Republican, spelling victory for Trump and Lake roughly one week before November 5.

BREAKING: Arizona Moves from ‘Toss-Up’ to ‘Lean R’ In the final week before Election Day, Arizona has shifted from battleground to a likely win for President Trump and the @AZGOP! WE CAN'T STOP NOW — VOTE EARLY AND RUN THROUGH THE FINISH LINE! pic.twitter.com/WcMKTnorp4 — Republican Party of Arizona (@AZGOP) October 29, 2024

At the same time, Arizona Republican voters hold more than a 100,000 early ballot return advantage over Democrats and a more than 250,000 voter registration advantage.

~2,025,000 ballots returned in AZ thus far. Reps have returned ~155,000 more ballots (7.67% Rep Adv). If turnout is at 75% (closer to 2016) - we have in 61.82% of total vote. If turnout is at 79% (closer to 2020) - we have in 58.69% of total vote. — George Khalaf (@George_Khalaf) October 31, 2024

This is perhaps why, across the nation, including in Phoenix, Arizona recently, ballot boxes and USPS mailboxes containing mail-in ballots are being destroyed and set on fire. Though the incident in Phoenix was allegedly random, and only roughly two dozen ballots were damaged, it still looks suspicious.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona elections and possible shenanigans pulled by the shady election officials who oversaw the rigged 2020 and 2022 elections.