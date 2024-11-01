JUST-IN: New Polls Show Trump Leads by EIGHT POINTS in Arizona and Senate Candidate Kari Lake Now Winning as Republicans Hold Massive Advantage in Early Ballot Returns

President Trump and Trump-Endorsed Senate Candidate Kari Lake came out on top in Arizona one week before election day in the latest statewide polls from Data Orbital and Atlas Intel.

This positive news for Kari Lake comes as The Gateway Pundit recently reported on the dirty tactics being used by pollsters to deceive the public and sway donors away from Kari Lake.

As we exclusively reported, left-wing Reuters and Ipsos ran a poll that asked people who they were voting for in the Arizona Senate race but didn’t even include Lake’s name as an option. Instead, poll respondents discovered that Gallego’s name appears twice before the Green Party candidate and the “not sure” option.

Notably, Senate Republican Leader Mitch Mcconnell refused to fund Kari Lake, while Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has poured millions of dollars into the race to back Ruben Gallego. Clearly, Mcconnell doesn't want Republican Kari Lake to win her race, but Schumer knows she is neck-and-neck with her Democrat opponent, despite bogus polls saying otherwise.

The latest Data Orbital poll results show Kari Lake taking a slim lead over Democrat Ruben Gallego and President Trump overtaking Kamala Harris with a massive 7.8% lead.

Lake has also pulled ahead in a new Atlas Intel poll conducted from October 30 to October 31. The Poll also shows President Trump leading Harris by five points.

Additionally, according to a Fox News forecast, Arizona has moved from a battleground "toss-up" to leaning Republican, spelling victory for Trump and Lake roughly one week before November 5.

At the same time, Arizona Republican voters hold more than a 100,000 early ballot return advantage over Democrats and a more than 250,000 voter registration advantage.

This is perhaps why, across the nation, including in Phoenix, Arizona recently, ballot boxes and USPS mailboxes containing mail-in ballots are being destroyed and set on fire. Though the incident in Phoenix was allegedly random, and only roughly two dozen ballots were damaged, it still looks suspicious.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the Arizona elections and possible shenanigans pulled by the shady election officials who oversaw the rigged 2020 and 2022 elections.

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson, formerly TGP’s Arizona correspondent, is currently on assignment in Washington DC. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in Arizona's elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Maricopa County led to the resignation of one election official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room for his courage in pursuit of the truth. TGP and Jordan finally gained access after suing Maricopa County, America's fourth largest county, and winning at the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. Conradson looks forward to bringing his aggressive style of journalism to the Swamp.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

