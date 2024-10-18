EXCLUSIVE: THE POLLS ARE RIGGED – Reuters/Ipsos Arizona Senate Race Poll Doesn’t Even Include Kari Lake’s Name to Skew Results in Democrat’s Favor (VIDEO)

An upcoming Arizona Senate poll from Reuters/Ipsos seemingly attempts to skew the results in favor of the Democratic candidate.

The leftist media and pollsters are so desperate to make it appear that Trump-Endorsed Republican Kari Lake is losing in public polling data to her Democrat competitor, Ruben Gallego, that they’ve reportedly run a poll, which asks people who they’re voting for but doesn’t even include Lake’s name.

Instead, Ruben Gallego’s name appears twice before the Green Party candidate and the “not sure” option in an online Reuters/Ipsos poll through Survey Monkey. On a second page, however, the survey asks respondents, “Do you have a favorable opinion of the following candidates for U.S. Senate in Arizona?” and lists all three candidates, Ruben Gallego, Kari Lake, and Green Party candidate Eduardo Quintana.

This poll was sent to respondents from the email of Madison King, who works as the Ipsos Community Manager, according to her LinkedIn.

The latest polls show Trump-Endorsed Kari Lake trailing Ruben Gallego despite Trump’s lead in the Grand Canyon State. It is unfathomable that Kari Lake, who, despite leading by double digits in the polls, had her 2022 statewide race for Governor stolen when 60% of machines failed on election day, would be as unpopular in Arizona as the polls make it appear. Meanwhole, Lake’s daily internal polling shows her consistiently leading Democrat Ruben Gallego, only a couple points behind President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit has obtained a screen recording showing the questions in the upcoming Reuters/Ipsos poll.

WATCH:

An explainer on how these Reuters/Ipsos polls are conducted from Reuters states:

Ipsos uses its proprietary “KnowledgePanel,” a representative sample of Americans aged 18 and over. Participants are selected through a postal address-based sampling method that includes all U.S. households. They are polled online. Respondents who do not already have internet access are provided with internet service and a tablet at no cost. The data is weighted to reflect U.S. Census data on how the broader U.S. population breaks down by factors including gender, age, race, Hispanic ethnicity (people of Hispanic descent are the nation’s second largest ethnic group), education, household income and census region. Over the course of the year Reuters/Ipsos conducts at least 24 polls of presidential approval and other topics. Those polls reach at least 1,000 people over a few days and typically have a margin of error of about 3.5 percentage points for the full sample.

Reuters and Ipsos released the first poll following Kamala Harris’ July 21 Presidential campaign announcement just about 36 hours later on July 23, claiming that Harris took a “two-percentage-point lead” over Trump immediately after Joe Biden, who was losing in the polls days prior, dropped out.

In regards to the July 23 poll, Rasmussen Reports head pollster Mark Mitchell told The Gateway Pundit, “There was a suspicious shift to the left in their party weighings” with a more than 200% increase in Democrat leaning respondents.

Far-left ABC News also uses Ipsos for election polling.

Mitchell told us that ABC and Reuters are intentionally “pushing the aggregate left,” using the Ipsos panel, which he described as “garbage.”

In addition to pushing their samples to the left, Reuters/Ipsos is only giving the left as an option in their latest Arizona Senate poll.

“I will say, in their defense, that sometimes you screw up polling, and it’s incumbent on them to identify those issues and correct it prior to publishing the results of the poll,” Mitchell said. “It has yet to be seen whether or not they will publish and at the same time, that is a horrible and massive screw up, The poll should have been tested, and that kind of error should have been caught.”

It is likely that this error or intentional poll rigging did not only affect the one person it was emailed to, which “would call into question any results that they put out in that one set of Arizona data,” according to Mitchell. “Ostensibly, hundreds or 1000s of other people have taken that, and they’ve registered their responses, and whether they completed them or not, there was that error.”

If this was not an error, it would seemingly be an attempt to interfere with Kari Lake’s election by swaying donors to think that she’s going to lose or to set a narrative once they steal the election.

Kari Lake, when asked about this alarming discovery, told The Gateway Pundit, “My poll is the people of Arizona. And everywhere we go, the movement is massive. The energy, the excitement, and the hard work behind this movement is massive. We have more energy than we had in 2022. And the people of Arizona are going to show up and vote in droves for Donald J Trump for President and Kari Lake for U.S. Senate.”

This is a developing story. It is unclear whether Reuters will correct this error before publishing the results.