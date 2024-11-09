Joy Reid Suggests Democrats Avoid Trump Supporting Relatives During the Holidays (Video)

MSNBC’s Joy-less Reid continues to spiral after Donald Trump’s victory on Tuesday.

Reid has plenty of blame to spread around. She trashed Gen X and White women and then lectured Latino men on helping to usher in Trump’s victory.

Democrats have subjected Trump supporters to a constant barrage of personal attacks calling them garbage, Nazis, racists, sexists and dumb.

But weak-Reid and her audience are too fragile to face their Trump-supporting family and friends because their feelings are hurt.

Reid was joined by Dr. Amanda Calhoun, a third-year Adult/Child Psychiatry Resident at Yale School of Medicine, who suggested icing out loved ones over the holidays to punish them for daring to have their own views and opinions.

Joy Reid: A challenge with the idea of how do you interact with people who you know voted for this?

If you are an LGBTQ person and you know someone in your family voted essentially against your rights or you’re a woman, knowing that this man was calling people the B-word, JD Vance was literally calling Kamala Harris ‘the trash.’ And ‘We’re going to take out the trash,’ I know a lot of black women were incredibly triggered by that.

And if you then meet somebody and you know they voted for the people who called you trash, or if you’re Puerto Rican and you know someone voted that way, do you recommend, just from a psychological standpoint, being around them?

We got the holidays coming up.

Amanda Calhoun: So I love that you asked this question because there is a push, I think, just a societal norm that if somebody is your family, that they are entitled to your time.

And I think the answer is absolutely not.

So if you are going to a situation where you have family members, where you have close friends who you know have voted in ways that are against you, like what you said, against your livelihood, and it’s completely fine to not be around those people and to tell them why.

To say, ‘I have a problem with the way that you voted because it went against my very livelihood. And I’m not going to be around you this holiday. I need to take some space for me.’

Watch: