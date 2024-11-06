MSNBC Host Joy Reid Whines: ‘Black Voters Came Through for Kamala Harris, White Women Voters Did Not’ (VIDEO)

MSNBC host Joy Reid whined that “black voters came through for Kamala Harris” and “white women voters did not” while discussing Harris’ loss in North Carolina during the network’s election coverage.

Reid’s comments came after Rachel Maddow announced that the state was being called for president-elect Donald Trump.

Maddow said that Harris had needed to do better than Joe Biden did in the state but failed to do so.

Reid remarked, “I think we have to be blunt about why.”

“Black voters came through for Kamala Harris. White women voters did not,” Reid said. “That is what it appears happened in that state.”

Reid continued on to moan that North Carolina is a state where women “lost their reproductive rights” and that Harris had campaigned there heavily on being pro-abortion.

“That message obviously was not enough to get enough White women to vote for Vice President Harris, a fellow woman,” Reid complained.

JUST IN: An increasingly depressed Joy Reid goes on rant against white women for not voting for Kamala Harris in North Carolina. “Black voters came through for Harris, white women did not. That is what appears happened.” “This is the second opportunity that white women in this… pic.twitter.com/voTD4qYzoo — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 6, 2024

“This will be the second opportunity that White women in this country have to change the way that they interact with the patriarchy,” Reid asserted.

Reid’s rant continued, “If people vote more, you know, party line or more on race than on gender, and on protecting their gender, there’s really not much more that you can do but tell people what the risks are and leave it to them to do the right thing.”