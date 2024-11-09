(VIDEO) Joy Reid Has Melt Down on Gen X, White Women, Men, and Latinos for Voting for Trump – Says Latino Men Voted to Deport Their Own Family Members

Joyless Joy Reid this week reacted to the election results earlier this week with consternation for Gen X, White women, and men.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, President Trump dominated this election with a historic victory. The only other President to win non-consecutive terms is Grover Cleveland.

The historic loss for Kamala Harris gave Trump 312 electoral votes along with the national popular vote. Notably, Trump won EVERY swing state, which were stolen from him in 2020!

“A majority of Gen X voted to turn America into an autocracy and to condemn our kids and grandkids to a far-right Supreme Court, probably for the rest of their lives,” said Reid, insisting that Gen X Trump voters are “the F your feelings latchkey kids” that were left unsupervised growing up.

This comes after Reid went on a different rant against white women for not voting for Kamala Harris in North Carolina.

Reid went after White women again, noting that 91% of Black women voted for Kamala Harris but 53% of white women voted for Trump, despite what she called "open disrespect and demonization hurled by JD Vance and the Supreme Court stripping women's bodily autonomy, courtesy of Donald Trump."

She then decried men voting with Trump in every age group and lectured Latino men, who went 55% for Trump "despite the utter disrespect shown by Trump and his promise to deport some of your mixed class, mixed-status families."

"Most of them voted in a 55% majority to make the deportations happen," said Reid.

