HUGE VICTORY: GOP Keep Control of the House AND All Three Branches of Government | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: BREAKING: GOP Keeps Control of the House – Republicans will Control All Three Branches of Government in Huge Sweep

ARTICLE 2: Every American Should See This Ex-Dem A/C Repairman Set MSNBC Straight on Why Kamala Lost

ARTICLE 3: Breaking: Documents Reveal Nevada Officials Deleted 26,902 Ballots From Their Mail Ballot Totals Overnight from Thursday to Friday

ARTICLE 4: Trump’s Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Announces “Workplace Immigration Raids” and Has a Stern Message to Dem Governors Trying to Block Deportations (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 5: Seattle Woman Overwhelmed by Election Brutally Murders Her Father with Ice Axe