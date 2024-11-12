Seattle Woman Overwhelmed by Election Brutally Murders Her Father with Ice Axe

A Seattle woman overwhelmed by the presidential election brutally murdered her own father with an ice axe last Tuesday evening.

33-year-old Corey Lizette Burke was charged with first-degree murder after she repeatedly stabbed her 67-year-old father, Timothy Burke, with an ice axe after an argument about turning the lights off in the house.

Burke told officers she also strangled her father while he gasped for air, KIRO reported.

According to charging documents, Timothy Burke sustained injuries to his head and body, including bite marks on his back.

After Corey Burke murdered her father in the basement, she went upstairs and smashed windows in the home, prompting neighbors to call the police.

When police arrived they found a bloodied axe and shattered windows in the front living room.

Corey Burke told law enforcement that she killed her father because she was overwhelmed and “freaked out” during their argument over the house lights.

Burke is being held at the King County jail on a $2 million bail, KIRO reported.

KIRO reported: