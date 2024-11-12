BREAKING: GOP Keeps Control of the House – Republicans will Control All Three Branches of Government in Huge Sweep

The Republicans will keep control of the House of Representatives and control the Senate in a huge governmentwide sweep this election.

The US Supreme Court currently has 6 Conservative justices and 3 three liberal justices.

Republicans will control all three branches of government after Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide with huge down ballot victories.

Congressional races are still outstanding but Decision Desk HQ has projected the GOP to win the House with at least 218 seats as of Monday evening.

Reuters reported:

President-elect Donald Trump’s Republican Party will control both houses of Congress when he takes office in January, Decision Desk HQ projected on Monday, enabling him to push an agenda of slashing taxes and shrinking the federal government. Republicans had already secured a U.S. Senate majority of at least 52-46, Edison Research projected, and DDHQ projected they would hold at least 218 seats in the House of Representatives, with eight races yet to be called in Tuesday’s election.

It appears Alaska GOP candidate Nick Begich has unseated Democrat Mary Peltola, however, AP still hasn’t called the race.

Even under the friendliest assumptions I can think of, I still find Peltola coming up fractionally short in this race. It's possible that the remaining vote is even bluer than I can reasonably imagine, but that's extremely unlikely, and for now…#AKAL: GOP flip (D -> R). https://t.co/PBnoD1HTpU — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 11, 2024

Republican Gabe Evans unseated Democrat incumbent Rep. Yadira Caraveo in Colorado’s 8th District on Sunday evening.

All eyes are on Orange County, California as three Congressional seats hang in the balance.

Orange County is a conservative enclave in Southern California and three House seats – Districts 47, 45, and 49 are razor thin – ESPECIALLY District 47 where Democrat David Min has pulled ahead of Republican Scott Baugh days after Election Day.