Trump’s Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Announces “Workplace Immigration Raids” and Has a Stern Message to Dem Governors Trying to Block Deportations (VIDEO)

President Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday night that former ICE Director Tom Homan will be the nation’s new “Border Czar.”

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security. I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Tom Homan on Monday announced “workplace immigration raids” and had a stern message to Democrat governors trying to block deportations.

“Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites,” Tom Homan said on Fox & Friends.

Homan also put Democrat governors on notice.

“I’ve seen some of these Democrat governors say they’re going to stand in the way [of deportations] and make it hard for us. A suggestion: If you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way because we’re going to do it.”

WATCH:

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan: “I’ve seen some of these Democrat governors say they’re going to stand in the way [of deportations] and make it hard for us. A suggestion: If you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way because we’re going to do it.” pic.twitter.com/4L3vxiAldM — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 11, 2024

Tom Homan knows exactly how to handle Democrats and their media stenographers.

When asked if there is a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families, Tom Homan left the “60 Minutes” anchor speechless.

“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” Tom Homan said in a mic drop moment.

WATCH: