Trump’s Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan Announces “Workplace Immigration Raids” and Has a Stern Message to Dem Governors Trying to Block Deportations (VIDEO)

by
Tom Homan

President Trump announced on Truth Social Sunday night that former ICE Director Tom Homan will be the nation’s new “Border Czar.”

“I am pleased to announce that the Former ICE Director, and stalwart on Border Control, Tom Homan, will be joining the Trump Administration, in charge of our Nation’s Borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security. I’ve known Tom for a long time, and there is nobody better at policing and controlling our Borders. Likewise, Tom Homan will be in charge of all Deportation of Illegal Aliens back to their Country of Origin. Congratulations to Tom. I have no doubt he will do a fantastic, and long awaited for, job.”

Tom Homan on Monday announced “workplace immigration raids” and had a stern message to Democrat governors trying to block deportations.

“Where do we find most victims of sex trafficking and forced labor trafficking? At worksites,” Tom Homan said on Fox & Friends.

Homan also put Democrat governors on notice.

“I’ve seen some of these Democrat governors say they’re going to stand in the way [of deportations] and make it hard for us. A suggestion: If you’re not going to help us, get the hell out of the way because we’re going to do it.”

WATCH:

Tom Homan knows exactly how to handle Democrats and their media stenographers.

When asked if there is a way to carry out mass deportations without separating families, Tom Homan left the “60 Minutes” anchor speechless.

“Of course there is. Families can be deported together,” Tom Homan said in a mic drop moment.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.