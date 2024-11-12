Former DOD Official Kash Patel is Reportedly The Top Contender for CIA Director

Kash Patel, the former Department of Defense Chief of Staff under Trump, is reportedly first in line for the CIA Director position in the next Trump Administration.

Axios reported back in 2021 that Patel was set to take over as deputy CIA Director under former CIA Director Gina Haspel, but Haspel threatened to resign if Trump hired him for the role.

The Washington Post reports that a GOP source revealed that Patel is currently the top contender for the role.

“While President-elect Donald Trump has not officially arrived a decision about Patel’s final move, there has been ‘conversations’ between the transition team and the former Trump official — with the majority of the discussions in Trump World being focused on the CIA, according to the source,” the report states.

Patel is also in the running for head of the FBI or the Director of National Intelligence positions.

Trump is also rumored to be choosing Marco Rubio for the Secretary of State role, has offered Rep. Elise Stefanik the role of Ambassador to the UN, and has already announced that Tom Homan will return and be named “The Border Czar.”

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Patel stated that declassification and “restoring trust in our agencies and departments“ will be among their top priorities, aiming to release troves of information previously shielded from public view.

“[Trump’s] going to come in there and might just give them the Epstein list, the ‘Diddy list,’ and everything else they’re terrified of being exposed,” he said.

President Trump has also said he plans to declassify the JFK assassination files, the 9/11 files, the Epstein files, and files pertaining to the attempts on his life earlier this year.

If Patel becomes CIA Director, we can be sure to have transparency and finally learn the truth about our government.

He has been one of the leading voices against the Deep State's weaponization of government, corruption, and conspiracies, including Russiagate, the Trump investigations, January 6, and more. He recounts all of it in his recent book, “Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy.”

Last June, Patel told The Gateway Pundit they were trying to “bury” his book and prevent its release ”because the book exposes, by name and agency, every corrupt actor I encountered, puts them on blast, and tells the world how we remove them from power and restore our agencies to work for the American people.”

This is a developing story.