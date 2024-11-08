Kash Patel, Rumored Pick for CIA Chief, Announces Massive Declassification Will Occur Under Trump’s Administration from Epstein Files to ‘Diddy List’ and More

In a recent interview, former Trump administration official Kash Patel announced that under President Donald Trump’s second administration, Americans should brace for unprecedented government transparency.

Patel, reportedly Trump’s likely choice for deputy director of the CIA, stated that “massive declassification” will be among their top priorities, aiming to release troves of information previously shielded from public view.

According to NDTV, during Trump’s first term as U.S. President, he planned to appoint Kash Patel as the CIA’s deputy director in the final weeks of his administration.

In a recent interview with Benny Johnson, Patel revealed that massive declassification will occur in Trump’s administration, including explosive revelations from the infamous Epstein files to the shadowy “Diddy list.”

Patel also hinted at releasing documents that implicate the Department of Justice and FBI in unlawful surveillance of over a quarter-million Americans in a single year.

Kash Patel: “When we go back to the DOJ and FBI, we still don’t have all the lists, all the FISA documents, all of the things they did to 275,000 Americans illegally in one year. We need to put that out there. I’m not saying we reveal the exact methods, but we can keep the hood on the engine while showing the American people how their rights were violated. To me, what you mentioned is the most important part: restoring trust in our agencies and departments. And the way to do that isn’t to treat them like a piñata, hoping for something good to pop out. The way to do it is by giving the American people the truth. And that’s what they feared about Donald Trump. He’s going to come in there and might just give them the Epstein list, the ‘Diddy list,’ and everything else they’re terrified of being exposed.” Benny Johnson: “Yeah, I think that’s partly why Jimmy Kimmel was so upset on his show last night. But I also believe this is what the American public desperately wants. Most importantly, this is how you restore honor and trust. Many may not know that you, Kash, were personally responsible for uncovering the truth about Russiagate. Everything we know, and probably less than half of what truly happened, was discovered by you alongside Devin Nunes. So, Kash, with your track record of rooting out the truth, will we finally get the full ‘Diddy list,’ the Epstein files, the JFK records, and the rest of what happened with Russiagate?” Kash Patel: “That’s what I want—as an American citizen, I want that. I want to restore respect for our government in D.C., which has been lost for decades. I’ve said this on the campaign trail, on the Team Trump bus tour, or as a surrogate somewhere: America had a chance to retire the dynastic families that have corrupted Washington, D.C. for 50 to 60 years. On November 5th, they could have retired the Bushes, the Clintons, and the Obamas. And you know what, Benny? For the first time, I can say, they did. Part of the mandate that people have given to Donald Trump is simply this: they want the truth. I believe and hope that President Trump will come in and act as a vehicle for that truth, putting it out there, non-stop, across every department—Agriculture, Education, Labor, all of it. Congress will play such a critical role in these oversight investigations. Imagine what could be achieved with a director or secretary who actually collaborates with a Republican chairman or chairwoman on oversight. This isn’t just about exposing corruption but also about seeing how we budget and stop burning through taxpayer money.”

