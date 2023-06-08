“They’re Delaying It to Hide The Truth” – Kash Patel Sues Federal Government For Burying His New Book, “Government Gangsters” – Book FINALLY Cleared and Set for Release – PREORDER HERE

Former Department of Defense Chief of Staff and Deputy Director of National Intelligence under President Trump, Kash Patel, spoke to The Gateway Pundit about his new book, “Government Gangsters“, which is set to finally be released after the federal government delayed it for nine months and Patel had to file a lawsuit for security clearance.

The official release date is currently being adjusted based on the government finally clearing the book for public release.

A line from Patel’s new book reads, “They spent nearly 9 months to redact minor portions of 10 paragraphs, none of which is a substance-based redaction regarding classification and protecting sensitive information. A total ruse by government gangsters exposed.”

Kash Patel told The Gateway Pundit they are trying to “bury” the story ” because the book exposes, by name and agency, every corrupt actor I encountered, puts them on blast, and tells the world how we remove them from power and restore our agencies to work for the American people.”

When asked if the attempted suppression of his book has anything to do with the 2024 election cycle, Kash responded, “Yes, 100%.” He continued, “Because I served in senior-level Trump Administration positions, much of what I discuss is events that happened that were monumental successes in his admin, i.e., Baghdadi raid, hostage rescues, Afghan withdrawal, and how people tried to stop each of those because they didn’t want Trump to have the ‘victory’ — all so the media would not show Trump in a good light for the 2020 election cycle.”

“Case in point, the morning after we killed Baghdadi, CNN actually wrote an article calling Baghdadi a ‘cleric’ — the world’s number terrorist was a cleric to them.”

This propaganda and collusion between the government and the media are increasingly seen today with sham investigations, raids, and indictments against President Trump and his supporters. Kash Patel previously responded to the infamous Mar-a-Lago raid and Deep State’s attempt to frame the President, saying, “It’s being run by government gangsters like Chris Wray and Merrick Garland, and it all goes back to Russiagate.”

Patel finished his manuscript last year and submitted it for prepublication review to the Department of Defense, as required by former government and defense industry employees. “It takes usually three to four months,” said Patel. “We’re going on month nine right now.”

According to a Department of Defense pamphlet,

A security and policy review, or pre- publication review, is the process by which information proposed for public release is examined to ensure compliance with DoD and national policies and to determine that it contains no classified, controlled unclassified, or export-controlled information.

DoD Instruction 5230.29, Enclosure 3, para 3 states, “Manuscripts and books will be submitted to DOPSR at least 30 working days before the date needed and before submission to a publisher. More time may be needed if DOPSR determines that the material is complex or requires review by agencies outside of the DoD.”

Patel said it took nine months for this standard review, and “They sent it to more agencies and departments than I’ve ever heard of. And I used to be involved in this process with a leadership position in the DOD and the White House. It’s unheard of that they sent it to nine separate agencies and departments.”

“The reason they delayed, in my opinion, is because they don’t want to book out, and they don’t want me calling out people for failing to do their jobs at every agency department, Democrat or Republican,” he added.

More from Kash Patel: The two-tier system of justice is a theme — it’s not the uniparty failing to do their job, it’s them succeeding. Each national security event that would be Hailed a success is weaponized against the American people, i.e. the border, drug trafficking, taking on Russia, China, Iran, etc. All of these wins were muffled. The crux of the book is many of these instances where the government gangsters combined with their conspirators in the media to leak false narratives, think covid origins, just to annihilate Trump with disinformation, when in fact, he was pounding through that and delivering on his campaign promise to put America First

Patel also told The Gateway Pundit, “It got so far that I had to file a federal lawsuit, suing the government to release my manuscript because I know, as a former high-level Intel guy, Deputy DNI and DOD Chief of Staff, I’m not writing classified information. That’s not what I was going to do, but they use the common tactic of redactions and this ploy of burying your book and delaying it to basically hide the truth.”

On Wednesday, Patel and his team finally received an adjudication letter from the DoD, clearing his book for publication with what he calls “minor” redactions.

Many have already preordered the book, but Patel says the publication date keeps shifting back because they would not respond to his inquiries until recently when he filed a lawsuit.

The book is expected to be released later this summer. “They know that I can’t just print 100,000 copies of the book tomorrow. It probably takes 30 or 60 days,” said Patel.

The uniparty establishment and Deep State criminals are clearly terrified of Kash Patel’s new book exposing the crooks and liars in our federal government!

Preorder a signed copy of Kash Patel’s Government Gangsters here!

Read the full letter from the Defense Office of Prepublication and Security Review below:

