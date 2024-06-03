Trump Announces He Will Declassify Files on Epstein, JFK, and 9/11 (VIDEO)

President Trump,recently sat down for an interview with Fox & Friends. During the interview, President Trump stated he has plans to declassify the files on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, and the 9/11 terror attacks.

The topic was brought up when co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked Trump, “Would you declassify the 9/11 files?”

Trump responded, “Yeah.”

Campos continued, “Would you declassify the JFK files?”

Trump quickly answered, “Yeah, I did a lot of it.”

Campos asked again, “Would you declassify the Epstein files?”

“Yeah, I would,” responded Trump.

In the key segments of the interview that aired on Sunday, the GOP frontrunner weighed in on several key topics, including what he seeks in an Attorney General if elected this November and whether he would declassify several key files that have been the subject of conspiracy and speculation. “Yes,” he told co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy, insisting he would declassify the 9/11, JFK and Epstein files to restore some trust lost in American institutions. Trump also said he has two names in mind for potential attorney general picks, but said he made mistakes with the critical decision during his first term, obvious references to Jeff Sessions and Bill Barr.

During his presidency, Trump declassified over 19,045 documents related to the JFK assassination, which were released on the National Archives website.

Trump, however, did not release all of the documents.

In 2023, The Gateway Pundit reported that the Biden administration also released some of the JFK files but also failed to release them in their entirety.

