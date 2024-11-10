EXCLUSIVE: Update on White Trucks Spotted at Orange County, CA Ballot Processing Center After Bomb Scare – Here’s What Officials Told Us

All eyes are on Orange County, California as three Congressional seats hang in the balance.

Orange County is a conservative enclave in Southern California and three House seats – Districts 47, 45, and 49 are razor thin – ESPECIALLY District 47 where Democrat David Min has pulled ahead of Republican Scott Baugh days after Election Day.

There was a rightward shift in California in 2024 with 40% of the voters in the Golden State voting for President Trump.

Proposition 36 passed in California in a landslide 71% to 21%.

California voters overwhelmingly voted to increase penalties for theft and drug trafficking after a record number of brick and mortar retailers closed down due to smash-and-grab robberies.

With Trump’s historic landslide and down ballot victories, voters are wondering how the races in Orange County, California, are so razor thin.

Ballot counting was interrupted on Friday night after a bomb scare was emailed to election officials in Orange County and Riverside County.

#BREAKING Orange County & Riverside County both had bomb threats called into the centers where they've been counting votes. No bombs were found. Vote counting will resume as normal tomorrow. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 9, 2024

Shortly after the bomb scare, white trucks pulled up to the Orange County Registrar of Voters in Santa Ana.

Video of the white trucks. Why weren’t poll workers instructed to leave the property?

Sheriff is expected to make a statement soon. https://t.co/IFkEl36CuG pic.twitter.com/RskKwff3Ff — Sarah Stock ♱ (@sarahcstock) November 9, 2024

The Gateway Pundit conducted an exclusive interview with Orange County Registrar of Voters, Bob Page on Saturday night shortly after election workers finished counting ballots for the day at 5 pm local time.

TGP was also given access to Orange County’s ballot processing center and observed a very orderly, organized, and secure facility.

Bob Page was very accommodating, transparent and answered every question without hesitation.

The Gateway Pundit asked Mr. Page about the bomb scare on Friday night and what happened afterward.

Mr. Page told TGP that the bomb scare was emailed to an election worker on Friday night and the ballot processing facility was evacuated by the OC Sheriff at 6:45 PM local time so ballot counting was only cut short 15 minutes on Friday night.

Mr. Page told TGP the ballot counters were evacuated to a separate building as the Orange County Sheriff’s deputies did a sweep of the facility. The ballot processing facility was locked and only law enforcement was inside.

Ballot counters and observers were not allowed back inside of the processing facility until Saturday morning when election officials resumed counting.

Bob Page confirmed to TGP that there is a livestream of the ballot counting process at the Registrar of Voters in Orange County. TGP observed surveillance cameras throughout the facility.

When asked about the white trucks that pulled up to the Registrar of Voters late Friday night, Bob Page told this reporter that they were bomb squad technicians.

Ballot counting in Orange County will resume Monday morning.

The Gateway Pundit is closely monitoring the three remaining Orange County congressional races – especially District 47 – and will provide updates.

Scott Baugh did not immediately respond to request for comment.