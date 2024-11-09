BREAKING: Bomb Threat at Vote Counting Center in Orange County – Ballots for Three Undeclared US House Seats Still Being Counted

Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

A bomb threat was reported at the Orange County election counting center on Friday night!

Numerous US House seats are still open across the nation. In Orange County, election workers are still counting ballots for three open seats. The counting is still ongoing, and the potential for the Democrats to steal these seats is real and more likely as the days of counting drag on.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier on the GOP needing help to cure ballots so they can be counted in the 2024 election. Here was a message shared yesterday.

The races for the 45th, 47th and 49th district are razor thin and 364,055 ballots are still left to count. National Democrats have sent staff and volunteers from Washington DC to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. I’ll be blunt, we’re outnumbered. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States but Democrats want control of the House to block the mandate Americans gave us on Tuesday night. We need your help now. We will be at the Orange County Registrar of Voters (1300 South Grand Avenue, Santa Ana) today until 7 PM. If you can make it down today, please come and help. Staff will be under the American Flag to train you before you go in. We must make sure every legally cast vote is counted.

See more here on how to help.

SHOCKER: Last night a bomb threat was called in to this facility where counting was going on.



And more on the bomb threat.

#BREAKING Orange County & Riverside County both had bomb threats called into the centers where they’ve been counting votes. No bombs were found. Vote counting will resume as normal tomorrow. — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 9, 2024

And more.

So now they’re doing it here too knowing votes are still being counted. https://t.co/eCjYZXTnMa — Jacqi #VoteBlue (@cali_ocean_girl) November 9, 2024

According to reports from those onsite, the Sheriff made everyone leave the facility calling it an active crime scene. The timing was also suspicious as “[US GOP Rep Candidate] Baugh and Trump all of the sudden went down in the polls for Orange County right when this was happening.”

It was also alleged that after everyone was moved to another building, two F150 vans with whited-out windows pulled up to the scene. We are working on confirming this report.