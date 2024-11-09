UPDATE: White Vans On-Site at Orange County Election Center After Bomb Threat – What’s Really Going On?

White vans were spotted onsite and only poll observers were asked to leave? The live stream was reportedly taken down.

At least three GOP congressional seats are being counted in Orange County, California. Yesterday, we reported that the GOP needs and wants help at the counting facility in the county.

Last night there was reportedly a bomb threat which cleared the facility late at night.

It was reported that everyone was told to leave the premises when this occurred. According to reports from those onsite, the local Sheriff made everyone leave the facility calling it an active crime scene.

The timing was also suspicious as “[US GOP Rep Candidate] Baugh and Trump all of the sudden went down in the polls for Orange County right when this was happening.”

So now they’re doing it here too knowing votes are still being counted. https://t.co/eCjYZXTnMa — Jacqi #VoteBlue (@cali_ocean_girl) November 9, 2024

Now we have information that the poll workers were not asked to leave and we have pictures of the white vans that pulled up outside the facility.

Video of the white trucks. Why weren’t poll workers instructed to leave the property? Sheriff is expected to make a statement soon. https://t.co/IFkEl36CuG pic.twitter.com/RskKwff3Ff — Sarah Stock ♱ (@sarahcstock) November 9, 2024

The live stream of the facility was reportedly also taken down at this time.

Two F-150 trucks that pulled in and drove to the back of the ROV. Their beds are covered and their windows are whited out. They did NOT evacuate the workers, just the poll watchers. THEY TOOK THE LIVE STREAMS OF THE ROV DOWN.

HERE WE GO AGAIN!