EXCLUSIVE: Congressman-Elect Abe Hamadeh Speaks to The Gateway Pundit About House Republican Meeting and MAGA Agenda, Says President Trump Gave a “Very Unifying Message” (VIDEO)

Congressman-Elect Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) spoke to The Gateway Pundit Wednesday afternoon during a meeting with House Republicans, during which President Trump and Elon Musk appeared earlier in the day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, the President arrived in Washington, DC, Wednesday morning to meet with congressional Republicans at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill and with so-called President Joe Biden at the White House.

Trump said he and Biden discussed foreign policy and the ongoing wars—which Biden started.

During his meeting with House Republicans, Abe Hamadeh says, "he gave a very unifying message to all Republicans that we got to stick together to pass the America First agenda."

Hamadeh further noted that 2024 will be much different than 2016, where RINO Paul Ryan stonewalled Trump's agenda, and the House and Senate now "have to deliver the results to the American people."

This includes securing the border and ensuring election integrity, two of Hamadeh's top goals in Congress. "I'm sure we're going to be doing big changes at the federal level," he said.

In a recent interview with The Gateway Pundit, Hamadeh also previewed what changes he wants to see at the federal level regarding election integrity and the border.

This includes banning ranked-choice voting, requiring proof of citizenship to vote, designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and even sending "hit squads" after top cartel leadership.

Hamadeh also discussed his plans to ban ranked-choice voting, clean the voter rolls, and finally stop illegal aliens from voting in our elections. "It's death by 1000 cuts," he said.

"I want to take the charge on election integrity. I think for me, I have the expertise having gone through what I've done in Arizona," Hamadeh told us Wednesday, adding that the Republicans are "going to get aggressive" on the border with Tom Homan as Trump's 'Border Czar.'

"We are going to make sure that our border is secure, not just at the wall, but make sure our border patrol is taken care of, and that they're actually arresting these illegal immigrants and not being the travel agent," Hamadeh said.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who is likely to continue in his role as Speaker, reportedly also told the Republican conference that "[Trump's] coattails were enormous," and the Republicans "owe him a great debt of gratitude."

JOHNSON to House Republicans about Trump, in closed meeting: "Everybody knows the coattails were enormous… Everybody knows that, and so we owe him a great debt of gratitude. He's a singular figure in American history." — OSZ (@OpenSourceZone) November 13, 2024

Hamadeh similarly told The Gateway Pundit, "His victory really lifted the Senate; it lifted the House."

Hamadeh also responded to where his friend, Kash Patel, would potentially serve in the Trump Administration, saying, "He's been very loyal to President Trump since the first Russia Collusion Hoax," and "he'll do amazing at the FBI." He continued, "He knows where everything is hidden."

Transcript:

Conradson: President Trump came this morning. What did he say? Hamadeh: Well, President Trump was joined by Elon Musk, and he gave a very unifying message to all Republicans that we got to stick together to pass the America First agenda, something different between 2024 and 2016. In 2016, nobody expected Trump to pull this off. He didn't have the relationships that he has now. So, I think everybody, right now, understands that we are united behind President Trump because his victory really lifted the Senate, it lifted the house. So, we have to deliver the results to the American people. Trending: Melania Trump Speaks Out About Jill Biden — ‘She Referred to My Husband as Evil and a Liar’ But you talk about election integrity, which is near and dear to me and so many people at The Gateway Pundit, and I'm sure we're going to be doing big changes at the federal level. Conradson: What are you looking forward to most with this first session with the Senate and the House and the White House? Hamadeh: I'm looking forward for us to actually get moving. You know, our country's been destroyed by Biden and Kamala Harris and the Democrats for the last few years. Now, Republicans are in charge, and we have to deliver the results. So, that requires actually securing our border. That's something President Trump was mentioning, the pushback that he had when he got into office with Paul Ryan and so many others who really didn't want to fund his border wall. No, we are going to finish that wall. We are going to make sure that our border is secure, not just at the wall, but make sure our border patrol is taken care of, and that they're actually arresting these illegal immigrants and not being the travel agent. So, we're going to get aggressive. And you heard about Tom Homan, his pick, that's incredible for the Border Czar. We're going to go to war with the drug cartels, you know, these people make tens of billions of dollars, and they destroy the American people, destroy our community. So, everything President Trump said in there, he's been saying on the campaign trail, truly. It's because he believes in everything with his heart that our country is in a bad spot, and it requires bold leadership to fix it. Conradson: You mentioned Tom Homan. You know, another person that the America First movement is really looking forward to is possibly Kash Patel. Do you see a role in the Administration for him? Hamadeh: I hope so. Kash Patel, he’s been very loyal to President Trump since the first Russia Collusion Hoax. But Kash Patel is a good friend of mine as well, and he'll do amazing at the FBI. He knows it, in and out. He knows where everything is hidden. So, I hope that President Trump selects Kash Patel and so many others, but he's been doing a really incredible job so far. Conradson: Have you given any thought to legislation that you're going to be introducing yourself in January? Hamadeh: I want to take the charge on election integrity. I think for me, I have the expertise having gone through what I've done in Arizona. You know, even my colleagues that I talk to, they all see Arizona's elections as a mess, and I think that's where we've moved overton window so much, where everybody talks about election fraud, election integrity. We've exposed a lot of it. So, going into Congress, making sure that—I want to ban ranked-choice voting at the federal level. That is the one system that is so open to fraud. But we also have to clean up the voting rolls, we have to make sure illegals are not voting, pass the Save act. But it's death by 1000 cuts, Jordan, as you know, so we have to always be ahead of an election integiry fight.

