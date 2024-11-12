Melania Trump Will Snub Jill Biden and Skip Traditional Meeting After Biden Regime Raided Mar-a-Lago and Targeted Her Family and Husband for Years

When President Trump first entered office in 2017, he had no idea at the time that Barack Obama was spying on him and his family and had set him up in the Russia collusion scam.

It was the first time in history that the current US President was spying on the incoming President and desperately attempting to ruin his administration.

The Russia hoax, started under Obama using a document, the Russia dossier, that was paid for by Hillary Clinton lasted for years and until President Trump was finally absolved in the scam by Bill Barr.

But the radical left was not through persecuting Trump, his supporters, his family and his close advisors.

In August 2022, the FBI, under the direction of Joe Biden, raided President Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

Months later it was reported that the Biden FBI was authorized to use deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

A federal judge later revealed that Joe Biden ordered the FBI access to Mar-a-Lago.

This past weekend investigative reporter Julie Kelly reported on excerpts from Melania Trump’s best-selling book. Melania Trump shared about this nightmare.

In her book, @MELANIATRUMP described the text she received at 9:10am on August 8, 2022 from her house manager about the FBI raid. Mrs. Trump was in NYC for an appointment that day: “The FBI is outside the house,” she wrote. “They are saying we need to leave. The Secret Service is checking the situation. I don’t understand what is happening.” That text appears to contradict FBI claims the Secret Service was notified before agents arrived. Mrs. Trump at first worried about a threat to the property or staff not realizing until she spoke with her husband moments later their home was the target of an FBI raid “Rather than protecting us, the FBI’s actions represented a politically motivated intrusion linked to my husband’s personal presidential documents. Watching the helicopter footage of agents surrounding our home from New York, I felt a profound sense of personal violation.” “I was fully aware of the lengths to which my husband’s political adversaries might go, but this development was an unprecedented low.” She returned home days later to see what agents had done to her residence. (She instructed staff to leave everything as is.) “I maintain my home with meticulous organization, so what greeted me when I walked in was both shocking and deeply upsetting. My belongings—clothes, documents, personal files, and medical records—had been rummaged through, leaving me with a profound sense of violation. The anger I felt was compounded by the realization that strangers had invaded my personal space and sifted through my possessions. I could not be certain whether they had taken any of my belongings.” This outrage cannot go unpunished.

On Monday news broke that Melania Trump will skip the traditional meeting at the White House with Jill Biden after the Biden’s raided her home at Mar-a-Lago.

Good for Melania.