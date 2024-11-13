President Trump Reveals What He and Joe Biden Discussed During their Historic Meeting in the Oval Office

As The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson reported, President Trump met this morning with Joe Biden at the White House following his massive victory in last week’s presidential election. Trump had previously received and accepted an invitation to meet with Biden there, a tradition between the incoming and outgoing president.

The historic meeting lasted nearly two hours and took place at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET in the Oval Office. A glowing Biden happily welcomed Trump back and told him he would be accommodated with everything he needed for a successful transition.

President Biden: "Congratulations. Looking forward to a smooth transition…Welcome back." President-elect Trump: "Politics is tough and it's in many cases not a nice world, but it is a nice world today. I appreciate it very much." pic.twitter.com/OUQLkb12tC — CSPAN (@cspan) November 13, 2024

In a phone interview with the New York Post this afternoon, Trump revealed what he and Biden talked about behind closed doors stated while noting they “both really enjoyed seeing each other.”

“You know, it’s been a long, it’s been a long slog,” Trump said to the Post. “It’s been a lot of work on both sides and he did a very good job with respect to campaigning and everything else. We really had a really good meeting.”

Trump told the Post he and Biden discussed the transition of power, which will officially occur on January 20. Then they went into foreign affairs

Trump said that he and Biden spoke about two significant foreign policy issues: the war in Ukraine and the ongoing war in the Middle East. Trump has consistently vowed to end the Ukraine war upon assuming the presidency again and has consistently pointed out how the Biden regime has undercut Israel.

“I asked for his views, and he gave them to me,” Trump explained. “Also, we talked very much about the Middle East, likewise. I wanted to know his views on where we are and what he thinks.

“And he gave them to me, he was very gracious.”

Trump added that the process for selecting cabinet officials for his second term is going “very smoothly” and his transition team enjoys a “very, very, good relationship” with the Biden White House.

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th President told the Post he expects to see Biden right before his inauguration. Biden has vowed that he will watch Trump get sworn into office.

“The Oval Office is so beautiful, and I do certainly look forward to it,” Trump said.