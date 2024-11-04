Election Day By UNLEASHED.NEWS-‘Let the American People Decide’ (Video)

The Harris-Walz campaign, alongside surrogates like Hillary Clinton and their marketing wing in legacy media, have tried to falsely tie President Donald Trump and his supporters to Nazis.

But who is really propping up actual Nazis using American taxpayer money?

Unleashed.News has laid out how the Biden-Harris administration has provided a staggering $225 billion in support for Ukraine—aiding a proxy war led by openly Nazi-affiliated forces like the Azov Battalion.

While Biden-Harris claim this funding supports democracy, the truth reveals a disturbing alignment with far-right factions in Ukraine, entrenched in Nazi symbols and ideology.

In 2014, the Obama/Biden administration and the State Department under Victoria Nuland orchestrated a coup, installing a puppet regime in Ukraine in what became known as the Euromaidan Revolution. This coup wasn’t just a power grab; it was the opening move in an elaborate, long-term plan for an endless proxy war and massive money laundering operations.

But when Donald Trump unexpectedly began to take the lead in the 2016 election, their carefully laid schemes went into freefall, enraging the globalist establishment. They retaliated by launching the Russian collusion hoax, hoping to sabotage his candidacy. When that failed, they amplified the lies to cripple his presidency, all while secretly manufacturing consent for their impending proxy war—once they could remove him from office.

Episode one provides inescapable evidence of how the Deep State, Democrats, War Mongers, and Globalists forged an alliance to orchestrate a silent political assassination on January 6th—a coordinated effort meant to destroy Trump’s political future without physically ending his life.

And now, with Trump on the verge of reclaiming the presidency, they are desperately working to finish the job—for real this time.

Episode two breaks down how U.S. taxpayer dollars have fueled the rise of these ultranationalist paramilitary groups and how this escalation is pushing the world dangerously close to World War III.

Revelations in episode three could reshape your understanding of the ongoing conflict.

Watch the final powerful installment below and decide for yourself.