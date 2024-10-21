Breaking Video Reveals the Real Kamala Harris – ‘Kamala Funds Nazis’ by Unleashed.News

The Ultimate Truth Bomb Video: Everything You Thought You Knew About the Russian Collusion Hoax, January 6th, and the Path We Are Currently On to World War III Finally Exposed

By Guest Contributor: Jason Sullivan, for The Gateway Pundit

Monday, October 21, 2024 7:35 AM EST

The Deep State, the Democrats, the War Mongers, and the Globalists have devised a plan: to steal the 2024 election, and their henchman Jack Smith is working tirelessly to imprison President Donald J. Trump for the events of January 6th.

Only One Powerful Revelation Is About To Spoil Their Scheme and Unmask Their Lies

Here’s a story that will set the stage for the explosive video you are about to view—a video that will shatter everything you’ve been told about the Russian Collusion Hoax, expose the truth behind the events of January 6th, and reveal the hidden forces pushing humanity to the brink of World War 3. This is not just another narrative; this is the real story they’ve been so desperate to keep hidden.

In 2014, the Obama/Biden administration and the State Department under Victoria Nuland orchestrated a coup, installing a puppet regime in Ukraine in what became known as the Euromaidan Revolution. This coup wasn’t just a power grab; it was the opening move in an elaborate, long-term plan for an endless proxy war and massive money-laundering operations.

But when Donald Trump unexpectedly began to take the lead in the 2016 election, their carefully laid schemes went into freefall, enraging the globalist establishment. They retaliated by launching the Russian collusion hoax, hoping to sabotage his candidacy. When that failed, they amplified the lies to cripple his presidency, all while secretly manufacturing consent for their impending proxy war—once they could remove him from office.

When their repeated attempts to impeach and remove President Trump failed, they orchestrated the theft of the 2020 election to seize control. And over the past four years of their occupation of the White House, their reckless actions have funneled over 225 BILLION dollars of our taxpayer money into the bottomless pit of foreign conflict—bringing the world ever closer to the brink of a devastating third world war, unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

Watch as Ukrainian and undercover DC Metropolitan Police Department operatives infiltrate our Capitol, agitate the crowd, and document events to build the narrative that President Trump incited the violence of January 6th. The evidence will unfold right before your eyes. Prepare to witness never-before-seen footage, explosive bodycam recordings, and the unveiling of DC Metropolitan Police Department operatives who have now been unmasked. These agents were not there to protect but to manipulate and provoke. While the mainstream media may dismiss this as a “conspiracy,” the evidence speaks for itself.

The following Earth-Shattering Exposé isn’t just another video; it’s a bombshell revelation. It provides inescapable evidence of how the Deep State, Democrats, War Mongers, and Globalists forged an alliance to orchestrate a silent political assassination on January 6th—a coordinated effort meant to destroy Trump’s political future without physically ending his life. And now, with Trump on the verge of reclaiming the presidency, they are desperately working to finish the job—for real this time.

