By guest contributor Jason Sullivan

In this episode, we dive deep into the Biden-Harris administration’s staggering $225 billion support for Ukraine—aiding a proxy war led by openly Nazi-affiliated forces like the Azov Battalion. While the administration claims this funding supports democracy, the truth reveals a disturbing alignment with far-right factions in Ukraine, entrenched in Nazi symbols and ideology.

This episode breaks down how U.S. taxpayer dollars have fueled the rise of these ultranationalist paramilitary groups and how this escalation is pushing the world dangerously close to World War III. Don’t miss this investigation—part two of the October Surprise series—where we reveal the disturbing truth about the groups receiving U.S. support in Ukraine.

Tune in for the conclusion: why this revelation could reshape your understanding of the ongoing conflict.

