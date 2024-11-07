What? RINO Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer Deletes His Twitter Account as Questions Remain Surrounding Maricopa County Election and TWO WEEK Ballot Counting Process, Tells TGP “I Get to Do What Makes Me Happy Now”

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer, who oversaw the mail-in ballot process during Kari Lake’s rigged 2022 election and mail-in ballot counting this election, has mysteriously deleted his Twitter/X page where he has historically provided regular updates on elections, vote counting, and results.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Recorder’s office provided The Gateway Pundit with a cryptic quote directly from Richer explaining this move in the heat of an election:

“This is a post-election promise to myself. For 4 years, I tried to answer as many as many questions as possible and to be as accessible as possible. I’ve paid my ticket. I stayed on to make sure I answered as many voter questions as possible through Election Day. I get to do what makes me happy now.”

Despite the fact that ballots are still being counted, Richer apparently feels that he no longer needs to answer to the voters. Richer’s spokeswoman refused to answer any further questions about the reason behind his X page being removed, responding “the statement will speak for itself.”

Many on social media believe this is a sign that he is preparing to mute critics of the election if something suspicious occurs.

This comes as the County continues slow-walking the mail-in ballot counting process, and Kari Lake remains locked in a tight race for the US Senate. The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Lake is coming back in her race after early vote totals showed her down by more than 100,000. As of Thursday, the race stands at a roughly 50,000 vote difference, with approximately one million ballots remaining to count.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Maricopa County also claimed that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner.

State Senator Justine Wadsack posted a screenshot on X, questioning why Maricopa County's top election official deleted his account as "the ballot drops are at a stand still."

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer has deleted his personal X account. The ballot drops are at a stand still. What is going on?@charliekirk11 @elonmusk @GarretLewis pic.twitter.com/nBzwxBXDJW — AZ Senator Justine Wadsack (@Wadsack4Arizona) November 7, 2024

It can be recalled that Richer oversaw early voting in Lake’s stolen 2022 election for governor and founded and operated the Pro-Democracy Republicans dark money PAC, which was aimed at thwarting candidates with a MAGA agenda. He also admits to voting for Democrats in 2022 and planned to vote for Biden in 2024.

Thankfully, Richer was removed from office, and Republican Justin Heap is expected to succeed him.

However, his reign of terror against Republicans did not stop there. He has seemingly made it a goal in life to torment Kari Lake. Richer is still in ongoing litigation for alleged defamation against Kari Lake after she criticized his handling of elections while he actively campaigned against her in 2022.

Richer apparently hates the First Amendment so much that he submitted a 2021 op-ed to the National Review Magazine, where he calls the First Amendment “the biggest threat to elections and Democracy,” and says that his constituents are “idiots” and that “it may be time to revisit our First Amendment jurisprudence.” Jack Butler, editor of The National Review, rejected the draft op-ed, citing Richer’s attack on freedom of speech; however, Richer apparently gave a similarly written speech, ironically in commemoration of Constitution Day, to students of the Maricopa County Community College District.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the 2024 election results in Arizona.