BOOM! That Was Quick: Vladimir Putin Says Russia Is Not Abandoning the US Dollar (Video)

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump won reelection as President of the United States of America in an electoral landslide.

The announcement was made early Wednesday morning by analysts at the major networks.

President Trump swept all of the battleground states this year, flipping the US Senate and adding members to the Republican majority in the US House of Representatives.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Trump and announced that he was ready to speak with the incoming president.

Russian President Putin also immediately announced that Russia was not abandoning the US dollar.

Vladimir Putin: We are not abandoning dollar in Russia. They simply refuse us to allow to use dollar as a settlement tool. Well, even so, I think if we are denied that, it's so foolish of the US authorities because the dollar is the pillar of the US power, and they're undoing it by their own hand. I thought that whatever happens, dollar is like a sacred cow. It should not be touched. It's in discontinuation. The other is dirty. They got rid of the horns. Well, they are to blame on their own. The payments in dollars are decreasing. Not too much as of yet, but as means of savings. It's going down step by step, very gradually. It's shrinking, but it's a trend. It's their own doing. But we're not fighting against it. Our proposals are not aimed against dollar. This is simply us rising to the challenge of modern times, a response towards the development of economy. We're thinking about the future tools and what's relevant today is what I've said before, creation of a system using already the groundwork of the systems in each country, exchanging of financial information, and those tools that I've mentioned will develop them.

In February, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, Vladimir Putin warned Americans about the dangerous actions of the political leaders, namely the Biden regime, in using the dollar as a foreign policy tool. Putin explained how this may come back and ruin the US economy.

This move by Joe Biden and his fanatical regime forced Russia and several members of the BRICS coalition to discuss "de-dollarization" in their country's future.

President Trump in September vowed to place a 100% tariff on countries not doing business on the US dollar.

Obviously, Putin was paying attention.

Here is the video.