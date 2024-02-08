WATCH NOW: Tucker Carlson’s Exclusive Interview with Vladimir Putin — Ukraine War, NATO, Bill Clinton, Elon Musk, Nord Stream Pipeline, and MORE

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson was spotted in Moscow, amidst swirling speculation that he was in Russia to interview President Vladimir Putin. Later, Tucker himself has confirmed the interview is happening and is explaining why he decided to go forward.

Tucker acknowledged the risks of meeting with such a high-profile leader. But he listed a few reasons why he decided to carry forward.

Tucker revealed the first purpose for conducting the interview is because it is the sworn duty of the press to inform the public.

Tucker goes on to elaborate on how big of a disaster the Ukraine War is and notes that it has wholly upended global and military trade alliances. He went on to bash the American networks for lying to their viewers about the actual state of the conflict.

The Russian media reported on Tuesday that “Tucker got what he wanted” and held the interview with the Russian leader.

“Americans have a right to know all they can about a war they’re implicated in, and we have the right to tell them about it because we are Americans, too. Freedom of speech is our birthright. We were born with the right to say what we believe. That right cannot be taken away, no matter who is in the White House. But they’re trying anyway,” Tucker said.

“Almost three years ago, the Biden administration illegally spied on our text messages and then leaked the contents to their servants in the news media. They did this in order to stop a Putin interview that we were planning last month. We’re pretty certain they did exactly the same thing once again. But this time, we came to Moscow anyway. We are not here because we love Vladimir Putin. We are here because we love the United States and we wanted to remain prosperous and free,” Tucker said.

“We are not encouraging you to agree with what Putin may say in this interview, but we are urging you to watch it. You should know as much as you can, and then, like a free citizen and not a slave, you can decide for yourself,” Tucker concluded.

The interview, scheduled for release today at 6 PM EST on TuckerCarlson.com, promises to be one of the most significant media events of the year.

Here are the key moments from the interview:

00:02:00 – Putin Gives a History of Russia & Ukraine: Putin begins by outlining the historical ties and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine

Putin begins by outlining the historical ties and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine 00:25:04 – NATO Expansion: The conversation shifts to NATO’s eastward expansion post-Cold War

The conversation shifts to NATO’s eastward expansion post-Cold War 00:30:40 – NATO & Bill Clinton: Putin criticizes former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s role in promoting NATO expansion

Putin criticizes former U.S. President Bill Clinton’s role in promoting NATO expansion 00:41:10 – Ukraine: The discussion moves to the specific issues within Ukraine

The discussion moves to the specific issues within Ukraine 00:48:30 – What Triggered This Conflict?: Putin provides his perspective on the events that led to the escalation of conflict in Eastern Europe

Putin provides his perspective on the events that led to the escalation of conflict in Eastern Europe 01:02:37 – A Peaceful Solution?: Carlson probes Putin on potential pathways to a peaceful resolution, where Putin outlines his conditions for negotiations.

Carlson probes Putin on potential pathways to a peaceful resolution, where Putin outlines his conditions for negotiations. 01:11:33 – Who Blew Up the Nord Stream Pipelines?: The conversation takes a dramatic turn as Putin addresses the mysterious destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines

The conversation takes a dramatic turn as Putin addresses the mysterious destruction of the Nord Stream gas pipelines 01:24:13 – Re-establishing Communication with the US

01:36:33 – How Powerful is Zelensky?: The Russian leader assesses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s influence and capabilities within the context of the conflict and international politics.

The Russian leader assesses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s influence and capabilities within the context of the conflict and international politics. 01:48:36 – Elon Musk & AI: Carlson and Putin explore the topic of artificial intelligence and the role of influential figures like Elon Musk in shaping the future of global technology and security.

Carlson and Putin explore the topic of artificial intelligence and the role of influential figures like Elon Musk in shaping the future of global technology and security. 01:51:07 – Imprisoned American Journalist Evan Gershkovich: The interview concludes with Putin’s comments on the case of Evan Gershkovich, the American journalist detained in Russia, signaling a complex issue in U.S.-Russia relations.

Watch the full interview below: