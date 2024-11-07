Vlad Putin: “We Are Ready to Speak with Trump – His Behavior When There Was an Attempt on His Life, I Was Impressed ” (Video)

by
Vladimir Putin breaks his silence on Donald Trump’s election landslide.

Two months ago Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that he was supporting Kamala Harris for US president. Obviously, Putin was hoping Kamala would continue to the destruction of the US that the Biden-Harris regime started in January 2021.

Putin liked her “expressive and contagious laughter.”

“She Has Such an Expressive and Contagious Laughter” – Putin Says He Supports Kamala Harris in U.S. Presidential Election

Vladimir Putin: He can make a lot of mistakes. But from the outside, I can tell you that his behavior, when there was an attempt on his life, I was impressed. He's a courageous person. It's not just about the hand he raised and his call to fight for their common values and ideas.

Of course, there was a Rush of adrenaline, but a person shows their true color in these emergencies. This is precisely one of those cases. I think he acquitted himself admirably in a valiant fashion as a man.

Video via SKY News.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.