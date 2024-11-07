Vlad Putin: “We Are Ready to Speak with Trump – His Behavior When There Was an Attempt on His Life, I Was Impressed ” (Video)

Two months ago Russian president Vladimir Putin announced that he was supporting Kamala Harris for US president. Obviously, Putin was hoping Kamala would continue to the destruction of the US that the Biden-Harris regime started in January 2021.

Putin liked her “expressive and contagious laughter.”

Vladimir Putin: He can make a lot of mistakes. But from the outside, I can tell you that his behavior, when there was an attempt on his life, I was impressed. He's a courageous person. It's not just about the hand he raised and his call to fight for their common values and ideas. Of course, there was a Rush of adrenaline, but a person shows their true color in these emergencies. This is precisely one of those cases. I think he acquitted himself admirably in a valiant fashion as a man.

Video via SKY News.