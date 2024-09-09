President Trump Vows to Place 100% Tariff on Countries Not Doing Business on the US Dollar — To Protect US Dollar Dominance

On Saturday, President Trump told supporters in Wisconsin that he will impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from countries that abandon dollar-based trades.

This follows years of Joe Biden and Democrats weakening the US dollar on the international stage.

This comes after years of foreign powers led by China’s Xi Jinping organizing economic trade policy with emerging markets in currencies other than the US dollar.

The South China Morning Post reported:

Donald Trump pledged on Saturday to make it too costly for countries to shift away from using the US dollar, adding a new pillar to his tariff platform. “You leave the dollar and you’re not doing business with the United States because we are going to put a 100 per cent tariff on your goods,” the Republican presidential nominee said at a rally in the battleground state of Wisconsin. The statement follows months of discussions between Trump and his economic advisers on ways to penalise allies or adversaries who seek active ways to engage in bilateral trade in currencies other than the dollar. Options have included export controls, currency manipulation charges and tariffs, people familiar with the matter have previously told Bloomberg News.

President Trump made similar comments at the Economic Club of New York last Thursday. The former president made a clear comparison on his plans compared to Kamala and Joe Biden, who have threatened US dollar dominance in their four years in office.

Trump Vows to Place Tariffs on any Country that does not honor the US Dollar as the world currency and he will also lift sanctions on countries such as Russia in order to ensure the US does not lose our Dollar standard… Trump also says he we have prevented and won wars… pic.twitter.com/UNPzZ5LUNC — Project Constitution (@DeleteLawzClips) September 7, 2024

In March 2023, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced that Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and other nations wanted to join the BRICS Alliance. This was a direct threat to the dominance of the West and the US dollar.

Via Kanekoa.

South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor says Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and other nations want to join BRICS. Since the start of the US proxy war in Ukraine, BRICS nations have refused to https://t.co/p79OrHGWib… pic.twitter.com/j6LFKOtUjr — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 28, 2023

Was this always the plan for the Obama-Biden regime? To take down US dominance on the global stage? Because that is now taking place on a rapid scale.

Under Biden, who is openly mocked on the international stage, traditional U.S. allies aligned with China.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia announced it was considering accepting the Chinese yuan instead of the US dollar in future transactions.

Then in June, Joe Biden allowed the 50-year-old petrodollar agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia to expire.

Of course, the leftist legacy media completely ignored these developments that could have serious implications on every American in the coming years.

Tip Ranks reported:

The term “petrodollar” refers to the U.S. dollar’s role as the currency used for crude oil transactions on the world market. This arrangement has its roots in the 1970s when the United States and Saudi Arabia struck a deal shortly after the U.S. went off the gold standard that would go on to have far-reaching consequences for the global economy. In the history of global finance, few agreements have wielded as many benefits as the petrodollar pact did for the U.S. economy. The petrodollar agreement, formalized after the 1973 oil crisis, stipulated that Saudi Arabia would price its oil exports exclusively in U.S. dollars and invest its surplus oil revenues in U.S. Treasury bonds. In return, the U.S. provided military support and protection to the kingdom. This arrangement was a win-win situation for both; the U.S. gained a stable source of oil and a captive market for its debt, while Saudi Arabia secured its economic and overall security. Oil being denominated in U.S. dollars alone has significance beyond the categories of oil and finance. By mandating that oil be sold in U.S. dollars (DXY), the agreement elevated the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency. This, in turn, has profoundly impacted the U.S. economy. The global demand for dollars to purchase oil has helped to keep the currency strong, making imports relatively cheap for American consumers. Additionally, the influx of foreign capital into U.S. Treasury bonds has supported low interest rates and a robust bond market. Trending: ‘Gave Me Chills’: WATCH Jim Morrison and The Doors Scorch Kamala Harris in New Parody Song

But that is all ending now thanks to Joe Biden and his reckless economic and foreign policy.

The petrodollar’s expiration could weaken the U.S. dollar and, by extension, the U.S. financial markets. If oil were to be priced in a currency other than the dollar, it could lead to a decline in global demand for the greenback. This, in turn, could result in higher inflation, higher interest rates, and a weaker bond market in the United States.

It is hard to describe how destructive Joe Biden has been to American life.

It’s as if he is purposely trying to bring down our economy.

Donald Trump is hoping to correct that. Trump needs to win.