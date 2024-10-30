WHOA! Bill Clinton Sabotages Kamala Harris AGAIN, Admits the Economy Was Better Under President Trump (VIDEO)

Slick Willie did it again!

Bill Clinton admitted the economy was better under President Trump during remarks in Michigan on Wednesday.

The former president campaigned for Kamala Harris in Muskegon Heights with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday with 6 days to go until Election Day.

“I don’t think it’s right to say that people have to vote for Donald Trump cause the economy was better then,” Clinton said before he caught himself and added, “I don’t believe that.”

Of course the economy was better under President Trump. Inflation was at 1.2% and real wages were up.

Bill Clinton knows this. Everyone knows this.

WATCH:

Top Kamala surrogate Bill Clinton admits the economy was better under President Trump pic.twitter.com/RTeCC3lvgC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

Is Clinton trying to sabotage Kamala Harris?

Last week Bill Clinton admitted Kamala Harris is “extremely vulnerable.”

“About 45% of the people think [Trump] can do no wrong. They don’t care if we save our democracy or not,” Bill Clinton said. “So there is a sliver there that has to make up their mind. And to them, Kamala Harris just showed up. I mean, she was there as vice president and what they think of her largely depends on what they think of President Biden.”

Slick Willy continued, “But she is extremely vulnerable – more vulnerable than she deserves to be through crazy attacks.”

WATCH:

2 weeks ago Bill Clinton said Laken Riley would be alive today if Kamala did her job at the border. Now he’s saying Kamala is “extremely vulnerable.” The fact that they still have him out on the trail shows how desperate they are. pic.twitter.com/5YO3VV7GDT — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) October 24, 2024

Earlier this month Bill Clinton admitted Kamala Harris is responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Joe and Kamala’s open border invitation.

In a jaw-dropping statement, Bill Clinton admitted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

“You got a case in Georgia not too long ago, the young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” Bill Clinton said at a Georgia fish fry.

