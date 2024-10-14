YIKES! In Jaw-Dropping Statement, Bill Clinton Admits Kamala Harris is Responsible For Murder of Laken Riley (VIDEO)

Bill Clinton hit the campaign trail for Kamala Harris with just three weeks to go until Election Day.

The former president spent Sunday campaigning in Georgia in Fort Valley and Albany.

Clinton delivered campaign remarks at a Georgia fish fry of Fort Valley.

He admitted Kamala Harris is responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

Is he campaigning for President Trump?

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Joe and Kamala’s open border invitation.

According to an affidavit unsealed, the barbaric savage who murdered Laken Riley “disfigured her skull.”

Jose Ibarra, the 26-year-old illegal from Venezuela, was indicted on 10 counts. He was also accused of being a “peeping Tom” according to the indictment.

“The suspect is also accused of going to an apartment on UGA’s “University Village Housing Building ‘S,’” where he “peeped through” a window and “spied upon” a university staff member on the same day he allegedly killed Riley, the indictment alleges.” Fox News reported.

In a jaw-dropping statement, Bill Clinton admitted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

“You got a case in Georgia not too long ago, the young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” Bill Clinton said.

WATCH: