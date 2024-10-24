PANIC MODE: Bill Clinton Admits Kamala Harris is “Extremely Vulnerable” 13 Days Before Election (VIDEO)

by
Bill Clinton stumps for Kamala Harris

Maybe deploying Slick Willy wasn’t a good idea?

Last week former President Bill Clinton admitted Kamala Harris is responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia student, was recently murdered by a Venezuelan illegal.

The illegal alien who murdered Laken Riley crossed into the US on Joe and Kamala’s open border invitation.

In a jaw-dropping statement, Bill Clinton admitted Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are responsible for the murder of Laken Riley.

“You got a case in Georgia not too long ago, the young woman who had been killed by an immigrant. Yeah, well if they’d all been properly vetted, that probably wouldn’t have happened,” Bill Clinton said at a Georgia fish fry.

WATCH:

Now, with just 13 days to go until the election, Bill Clinton is admitting Kamala Harris is “extremely vulnerable.”

On Wednesday Bill Clinton appeared at a “Get Out the Vote” event in Arizona for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

“About 45% of the people think [Trump] can do no wrong. They don’t care if we save our democracy or not,” Bill Clinton said. “So there is a sliver there that has to make up their mind. And to them, Kamala Harris just showed up. I mean, she was there as vice president and what they think of her largely depends on what they think of President Biden.”

Slick Willy continued, “But she is extremely vulnerable – more vulnerable than she deserves to be through crazy attacks.”

WATCH:

