WATCH: “These Are Animals” – President Trump Says He Will Invoke The Alien Enemies Act of 1798, Calls for Death Penalty for Illegals Who Kill American Citizens: “We Will Call It OPERATION AURORA”

President Trump, at his rally Saturday in Coachella, California, addressed the border crisis and outlined his plan to “target and dismantle every migrant criminal network operating on American soil.”

The announcement comes as the city of Aurora, Colorado, is being terrorized by Venezuelan Tren De Aragua gang members, who are taking over apartment complexes, terrorizing residents, and demanding “rent” payments. Tren de Aragua gang members in Aurora have even threatened to kill the property managers in at least one apartment complex.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, this is all subsidized by the Biden-Harris Regime’s “American Rescue Plan,” which allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado. In turn, Aurora funneled $5 million to two left-wing NGOs that secured housing for the Venezuelan gangs, who later began taking over and running criminal operations out of the apartments.

Additionally, under Border Czar Kamala Harris, over 13,000 murderers, 15,000 rapists, and 425,000 convicted criminal illegal aliens roam free in our country, taking over American towns and jobs. 226,000 more aliens face pending criminal charges.

President Trump told the massive crowd in Coachella, “In honor of the people that have suffered in Aurora at the hands of this horrible gang,” he is going to invoke the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, calling it “Operation Aurora.” He further called for the death penalty against “any migrant that kills an American citizen or Law Enforcement Officer” and floated the idea of death penalties for illegal aliens who continue to reenter the country after deportation and ten or 20-year jail sentences.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 gives the President unilateral authority to deport illegal aliens declared enemies of the United States.

President Trump first unveiled his Operation Aurora plan to remove criminal illegal aliens and called for death sentences for illegals who murdered Americans while speaking in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday.

