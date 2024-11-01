WATCH LIVE: Trump to Headline Tucker Carlson Live Tour Hurricane Relief Benefit – LIVE NOW

President Trump will headline a Tucker Carlson Live Tour event in Glendale, Arizona, tonight to benefit victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene.

The Desert Diamond Arena is packed with thousands of supporters who are ditching Halloween celebrations to see President Trump speak!

This comes after President Trump delivered remarks at two rallies, one in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and the other in Henderson, Nevada.

Trump will also hold double-header rallies on Friday in Warren, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and on Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina, and Salem, Virginia, before the Tuesday election.

Get tickets to President Trump’s upcoming rallies HERE.

All profits from the Tucker Carlson Live event will be donated to hurricane relief efforts for the victims of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

It is unclear what time Trump will take the stage tonight after wrapping up in Nevada at approximately 9 PM ET and traveling to Arizona.

Statement on tonight's event from the Trump Campaign:

The nationwide Tucker Carlson Live Tour will return for its grand finale on October 31, 2024 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. To cap off the live tour, where he promised to discuss the big things that actually matter to the country, Tucker Carlson is hosting the most consequential guest of all: 45th President and current frontrunner Donald J. Trump. Just five days before the election, Tucker Carlson will host a live interview of President Trump in front of the American people. All profits from the event will be donated to relief efforts for those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene. Tickets are limited and available to Tucker Carlson Network members first through a 24-hour members-only presale at TuckerCarlson.com. Due to anticipated delays at Secret Service security checkpoints, attendees are advised to arrive by 4 PM GMT to ensure timely seating for the show. Tickets will go on sale to Tucker Carlson Network members on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 am PDT. Public tickets begin Thursday, October 24 at 10 am PDT at TuckerCarlson.com.

Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network: