WATCH LIVE: President Trump Delivers Remarks in Henderson, Nevada @ 6:30 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at a second rally today in Henderson, Nevada as Kamala Harris rallies in Las Vegas.

Thousands of supporters were seen lining up for President Trump hours early to gain entry.

Both Trump & Harris are set to hold rallies in the #LasVegas area today, I am outside the Trump rally in Henderson. Thousands have lined up. @ktnv pic.twitter.com/LRCpL7OyUk — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) October 31, 2024

One enthusiastic rally goer even dressed up as a Kamala Word Salad in celebration of Halloween tonight. Hilarious!

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump held a rally this afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Trump will also headline an event on Tucker Carlson’s live tour and hold double-header rallies Friday in Warren, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina, and Salem, Virginia, before the Tuesday election.

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will deliver remarks at a rally in Henderson, Nevada on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 3:30PM PDT. Kamala Harris’ failed economic agenda has made the American Dream of homeownership unreachable for Americans, especially our younger Americans. Under Kamala Harris, home prices have risen over 32percent, interest rates reached their highest in over 20 years, and mortgage payments hit record highs. Housing affordability is a top issue for Nevada voters as the state faces some of the biggest challenges with affordable housing costs and supply. Nevada is short by over 78,000 affordable rental housing units and inflation has left many residents unable to keep up with soaring housing prices. At a rally in Las Vegas, President Trump vowed to make housing more affordable in Nevada by working with Governor Lombardo to allow tracts of federal land to be zoned for large-scale housing construction. Additionally, President Trump’s platform addresses the housing affordability crisis and his plans to help new home buyers. Nevada voters know only a return to President Trump's successful economic policies will restore the American Dream, defeat inflation, bring down mortgage rates, and make buying a home more affordable. In November, Nevada voters will flock to the ballot box in support of President Trump and his vision to Make America Affordable Again. Date and Time: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Date and Time: Thursday, October 31, 2024

3:30PM PDT Venue: Lee's Family Forum 200 S. Green Valley Pkwy. Henderson, NV 89012

