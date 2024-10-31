WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico @ 2 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks this afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the final days of the campaign.
A massive crowd was lined up hours early this morning, before 8 a.m. local time, with near-freezing temperatures in the notoriously blue city.
This will be President Trump’s first of three campaign stops today, with a stop in Henderson, Nevada, later at 6 pm ET and a live interview on Tucker Carlson’s live tour.
Trump will also hold double header rallies Friday in Warren, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina and Salem, Virginia, before the Tuesday election.
Today at the CSI Aviation airport in Albuquerque, President Trump will highlight Kamala’s historic border crisis and inflation, and the harm that will come to New Mexico taxpayers and workers if Kamala is elected.
Statement from the Trump Campaign:
President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will hold a rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Thursday, October 31, at 12:00PM MDT.
President Trump will highlight Kamala Harris’ devastating policies that have wreaked havoc on New Mexico households from the border to the record high prices for everyday goods emptying their pocketbooks. For nearly four years, Kamla Harris’ economic policies have put unnecessary stress and pressure on New Mexico families. New Mexico’s inflation is at 22.1% forcing families to pay over $1,000 more per month for the basics. Since Kamala Harris took office, the average household in the “Land of Enchantment” has spent over $30,000 more due to inflation. New Mexico voters know their wallets will hurt even more under four more years of Kamala Harris. What’s Harris’ plan to ease costs for hard working New Mexicans? More taxes. The Harris’ tax hikes would cost the average New Mexico taxpayer over $1,800 more per year. If that’s not enough, her tax proposals could kill nearly 800,000 jobs.
If New Mexico voters don’t like the sound of that, just imagine the pain Kamala Harris would inflict to one of New Mexico’s top industries: oil and gas. Harris’ record on fracking is bad news for New Mexico. In 2020, Harris proudly declared she supports banning fracking. A Harris-Walz administration would no doubt put its foot on the neck of New Mexico’s energy: cumbersome regulations, drilling restrictions, and a likely repeat of the Harris-Biden administration’s devastating ban on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) exports—strangling New Mexico’s energy industry and workers.
New Mexico families want to save more of their hard-earned paychecks and make sure their families are safe. Under Kamala Harris’ failed leadership, neither is feasible. Kamala’s Border Blood Bath has wreaked havoc on New Mexico. From July to August alone, the New Mexico border saw a drastic uptick in illegal border crossings. In New Mexico, border encounters increased by 22 percent—in ONE MONTH. Meanwhile, drugs and even terrorists are pouring across the border, and Border Czar Kamala Harris refuses to take responsibility. New Mexico voters know they would be worse off with another four years of Kamala Harris’ dangerously liberal policies. Kamala Harris broke New Mexico, President Trump will fix it.
Date and Time:
Thursday, October 31, 2024
12:00PM MDT
Venue:
CSI Aviation, Inc.
2503 Clark Carr Loop SE
Albuquerque, NM 87106
Timeline of Events:
8:00AM – Doors Open
12:00PM – 45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump
Delivers Remarks
