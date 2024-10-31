WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Albuquerque, New Mexico @ 2 PM ET

President Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks this afternoon in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on the final days of the campaign.

A massive crowd was lined up hours early this morning, before 8 a.m. local time, with near-freezing temperatures in the notoriously blue city.

This will be President Trump’s first of three campaign stops today, with a stop in Henderson, Nevada, later at 6 pm ET and a live interview on Tucker Carlson’s live tour.

Trump will also hold double header rallies Friday in Warren, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Saturday in Gastonia, North Carolina and Salem, Virginia, before the Tuesday election.

Today at the CSI Aviation airport in Albuquerque, President Trump will highlight Kamala’s historic border crisis and inflation, and the harm that will come to New Mexico taxpayers and workers if Kamala is elected.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

