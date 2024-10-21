Watch Live: President Trump to Visit in Asheville, NC to Tour Damage from Hurricane Helene, Will Deliver Remarks to Press at 12:00 ET

President Donald Trump will speak at several locations in North Carolina on Monday, beginning with a 12:00 ET visit to Asheville, NC.

Trump will visit Asheville to tour the region following the devastation from Hurricane Helene.

After touring the damage, he will deliver remarks to the press at noon Eastern.

President Trump will then visit Greenville, NC, for a campaign rally before heading to Concord, NC, for a faith leaders meeting featuring Eric Trump and Dr. Ben Carson.

President Trump has visited North Carolina multiple times following the Biden-Harris administration’s slow response to Helene.

Their response has been so inept regular Americans have had to step in to deliver aid through various volunteer organizations, including the Cajun Navy, Mountain Mule Packers, and the Redneck Air Force.

Elon Musk stepped in to deliver Starlink throughout the area to help restore communications.

Watch on YouTube beginning at 12:00 pm ET.

Watch on Rumble: