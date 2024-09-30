Trump Says He Asked Elon Musk to Hook-Up Starlink in Hurricane Hit Areas to Restore Communications (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, President Trump is visiting Valdosta, Georgia, to deliver aid and remarks on Hurricane Helene’s devastation to Georgia, North Carolina, the Carolinas, and Florida.

While delivering remarks to volunteers and victims of Hurricane Helene, Trump revealed he had just talked to Elon Musk and asked the billionaire to hook up Starlink services in hurricane-hit towns.

Trump shared, “We want to get Starlink hooked up, because they have no communication whatsoever.”

“We’re going to try to get the Starlink in there as soon as possible because they have no communication. And throughout the region, our hearts are with you, and we are going to be with you as long as you need it,” added Trump.

Trump further stated, “Elon will always come through.”

BREAKING: Trump just revealed that he is personally coordinating with Elon Musk to get Starlink set up for Hurricane Helene victims who have lost communication “We want to get Starlink hooked up because they have no communication whatsoever. And Elon will always come through. We… pic.twitter.com/y22xduJiH3 — George (@BehizyTweets) September 30, 2024

Per Bloomberg:

Republican Donald Trump said he had spoken to Elon Musk and would enlist the billionaire to help restore communications to communities hit by Hurricane Helene during a visit to storm-ravaged Georgia.

The powerful storm cut a path through several states, including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. The latter two are among the presidential race's seven battleground states likely to determine the outcome of November's election. The hurricane left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more unaccounted for, President Joe Biden said earlier Monday. Many communities are still dealing with flooding and power outages.

The powerful storm cut a path through several states, including Florida, Georgia and North Carolina. The latter two are among the presidential race’s seven battleground states likely to determine the outcome of November’s election. The hurricane left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more unaccounted for, President Joe Biden said earlier Monday. Many communities are still dealing with flooding and power outages.

Investigative reporter Nick Sortor has already set up two Starlink Stations for public use in Asheville, North Carolina.

