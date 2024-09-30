While Biden-Harris Fail Americans Impacted by Helene, the ‘Cajun Navy’ Are the Ones Actually ‘Giving All They Have’

While multiple states across the Southeast have been battered by Hurricane Helene, the ‘Cajun Navy’ has stepped up once again and deployed throughout the affected areas to help their fellow Americans in need.

Although Joe Biden tells suffering Americans that the Biden-Harris administration has “given them all we have,” the volunteers of the Cajun Navy are actually giving all.

The ‘Cajun Navy’ is an ad hoc collection of all-volunteer groups that work to provide immediate rescue and relief during natural disasters.

The citizen-led groups were formed after Hurricane Katrina, reactivated after the 2016 Louisiana floods, and have been helping their neighbors ever since.

In 2018, during his State of the Union Address, President Trump honored the organization saying, “We have endured floods and fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of America’s soul and the steel in America’s spine.”

“Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are and show us what we can be.”

“We saw the volunteers of the Cajun Navy racing to the rescue with their fishing boats to save people in the aftermath of a totally devastating hurricane

In an update on their rescue efforts, one of the affilated groups, Cajun Navy 2016, shared on Facebook:

“The last 24 hours have been the longest that we have experienced in a very long time. Our team has been busy cutting trees, checking on people, and everything in between. There is absolutely no cell service in the hard hit areas which is basically cutting them off from the world. For starters please take a minute and say a prayer for everyone that was affected by Hurricane Helene. She has left behind a long trail of destruction.” “The many stories that our team has shared is just heartbreaking. Like Robert giving his Honda generator to a man in neeed or Mitch feeding displaced dogs and giving a man stranded at the gas station money to get back on the road. It’s gonna be a long road of recovery for many. We are send our large Cajun Navy trailer which will be loaded with food and water today. If you are able to support our mission please consider donating. We would like to thank everyone that has donated already.” “We will be sending our StarLink and Satellite phones so that as we perform our many wellness checks that we have they will be able to contact their loved ones that have been worried about them. A lot of areas are still surrounded by high water and are unaccessible. Keep posting the wellness checks and we will do the best that we can to check on those people.”

Cajun Navy 2016 been on ground in west NC for 24 hours pic.twitter.com/ueWODbw55X — Rene Robinson (@reerob2247) September 28, 2024

Our first whirlybird has landed in Black Mountain NC! Please donate if you’re in a position to! #Helene #NorthCarolinaFloodinghttps://t.co/BfyxAMTvGw pic.twitter.com/xqG4z6ybP8 — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) September 29, 2024

The United Cajun Navy “Cajun Wing” Squadron is being led by our amazing partners at @opairdrop! Supply drops and evac missions all day! Also big thanks to @ReedTimmerUSA and @ryanhallyall for helping spread the word, more to come! #CajunNavy #helene #NorthCarolina pic.twitter.com/gKgo4UMJgq — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) September 30, 2024

The groups are also working with Elon Musk’s Starlink to help connect people to the Internet and cellular service so that they can communicate with friends and family worried about their safety.

Thanks to @elonmusk and @Starlink , our teams in the #NorthCarolinaFlood zone are reconnecting families who couldn’t reach their loved ones for days! #CajunNavy pic.twitter.com/vY1QHEOgVt — United Cajun Navy (@Unitedcajunnavy) September 29, 2024

Cajun Navy CEO Robert Gaudet joined NewsNation to share how the group is working to perform rescues across the area affected by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Watch:

To help support their efforts you can visit here.