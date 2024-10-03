Mountain Mule Packers Deliver Relief Supplies to North Carolina Flood Victims as Biden-Harris Regime Fails – MUST-SEE VIDEO

Concerned Americans are delivering much-needed supplies to suffering flood victims by pack mule as the Biden regime continues to fail in its responsibilities.

According to Dr. Clayton Forrester, The Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, based in North Carolina, a company that provides pack mules to the US military, is using its mules to deliver supplies to the stranded residents in Black Mountain and Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch is a company based in North Carolina that provides pack mules for military missions. The company has been using its mules to get donated food, lights, tarps, batteries and other supplies to stranded residents in Black Mountain and Swannanoa, NC. This is… pic.twitter.com/A367gP3rlI — Dr. Clayton Forrester (@DrClaytonForre1) October 2, 2024

Relief is arriving via air, foot, and hoof!

Here is video of the pack mules starting their trek to the suffering people in North Carolina.

Pack mules to the rescue in NC. We The People pic.twitter.com/6Qm9YeHdqF — MTKate2.0 (@777katemt) October 2, 2024

This video is of the mountaineers delivering the supplies on the mule teams.

Mountain Mule Packers of North Carolina is bringing supplies and rescuing people the old fashioned way. Appalachia Strong for America.pic.twitter.com/PKPHoeb2yn — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile the Biden-Harris regime is offering $750 to Americans who lost everything.

While multiple states across the Southeast have been battered by Hurricane Helene, the ‘Cajun Navy’ has stepped up once again and deployed throughout the affected areas to help their fellow Americans in need.

Although Joe Biden tells suffering Americans that the Biden-Harris administration has “given them all we have,” volunteers are actually giving all.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the Cajun Navy’s most recent efforts to help those impacted by Helene.

Another organization has also stepped up to help and provided another example of American grit and service during a time when so many need a glimmer of hope.

Mountain Mule Packer Ranch, based in North Carolina, provides pack mules for military missions. The company is now using its mules to transport donated food, medical supplies, and other critical items to stranded residents in Black Mountain and Swannanoa, NC, where many are trapped as roadways have virtually vanished.

The group even brought ice to a patient for his Insulin.

The group shared on Facebook, “They call them beasts of burden, we call them our beloved mules. They are capable and willing to work in many conditions most won’t. They are not stubborn…..they are wise, and require respect. They have had many roles in their careers, from hauling camping gear and fresh hunt, pulling wagons and farm equipment; to serving in training the best of the very best of our military special forces, carrying weapons, medical supplies, and even wounded soldiers.”

“This week, they are ready to work with us to HELP many in need after the devastation of Hurricane Helene. We are blessed and grateful for each of the mules (And Vader) on this team! Thought we would introduce you to them!”

The group shared some additional photos to Facebook.