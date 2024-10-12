WATCH LIVE: President Trump to Speak at Hispanic Roundtable in Las Vegas

President Trump will participate in a Hispanic Roundtable event this afternoon in Las Vegas hosted by Building America’s Future.

“Building America’s Future is a nonprofit organization that supports policies and ideas that make America’s future strong. Last December, it launched its “America’s Future Tour”, a series of policy events on the issues that will determine our nation’s future: the economy, national security, healthcare, energy, and more,” according to a press release.

This comes during President Trump’s campaign tour through the Southwest. The Gateway Pundit reported that Trump delivered remarks at rallies in Aurora, Colorado, and Reno, Nevada, on Friday.

Later this evening, President Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally in Coachella, California. As The Gateway Pundit reported, a massive line of supporters began forming in the early morning hours before sunrise to see Trump speak at 5 pm in deep blue California!

Finally, on Sunday, President Trump will return to the great state of Arizona to speak in Prescott Valley before returning to the East for a Town Hall event Monday in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Statement from the Trump Campaign and Building America's Future:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Building America’s Future will host Special Guest President Donald J. Trump at a Hispanic Roundtable as part of its America's Future Tour. The roundtable will feature Hispanic Nevadans who will share how the policies from the Biden-Harris administration has driven skyrocketing inflation negatively impacting their livelihoods and ability to get ahead. Members of the press must receive media credentials to attend this event, press RSVP here. Members of the public are invited to attend the event. President Trump built one of the strongest economies ever, lifting up all Americans, especially the Hispanic community. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Hispanic community saw record low unemployment and record low poverty. As part of his plan to help our economy recover from the disastrous economic policies of the Biden-Harris administration, President Trump has pledged to eliminate taxes on tips so that Americans can keep more of their hard-earned money. Press RSVP HERE. WHO: Hispanic Nevada community members, small business owners, and union workers

President Donald J. Trump The Honorable Mayra Flores U.S. Army Captain and Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Sam Brown Robert Unanue, Goya CEO WHEN: Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 1:00 PM WHERE: Society Manufacturing LLC

3160 Simmons Street

North Las Vegas, NV 89032

