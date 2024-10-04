WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Press Conference with Governor Brian Kemp in Evans, Georgia

President Trump is holding a press conference in Evans, Georgia, this afternoon after receiving a briefing on Hurricane Helene.

Earlier this week, President Trump delivered remarks to the press in Valdosta, Georgia, as Kamala Harris pretended to care about the disaster caused by Hurricane Helene, posting a staged photo of herself on the phone with FEMA and local officials. But her headphones weren’t even plugged in, and she wasn’t speaking to anybody!

President Trump responded to Kamala’s poor acting, commenting, “Another FAKE and STAGED photo from someone who has no clue what she is doing. You have to plug the cord into the phone for it to work!” Trump also told the press in Georgia that the Biden-Harris Regime is being “very nonresponsive.”

“The federal government is not being responsive. They’re having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won’t get on, and of course, the Vice President is out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” Trump said.

Notably, Kamala Harris followed Trump’s lead and flocked to Georgia–but only for another photo-op!

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Harris went to Augusta, Georgia, where she pretended to care and announced aid in the amount of just $750 to victims of Hurricane Helene who lost everything. Meanwhile, Kamala’s illegal aliens–AKA new Democrat voters, many of whom are rapists and murderers–receive free housing, food, water, clothing, and transportation to a city near you.

m tAfter giving enough time for the cameras to take her photo, Kamala kicked the press out of the room before she allegedly received a briefing from the mayor.

Statement from the Trump Campaign:

President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, and Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp will visit Evans, Georgia to receive a briefing on the devastation of Hurricane Helene, and deliver remarks to the press on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 3:45PM EDT. Date and Time:

Friday, October 4, 2024 3:45PM EDT Venue: Columbia Performing Arts Center 1000 Market St. Evans, GA 30809 Timeline of Events: 3:45PM – 45th President of the United States President Donald J. Trump and Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp Deliver Remarks

Tonight, President Trump will also deliver remarks during a Town Hall event in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Register for tickets here!

Watch live from Evans, Georgia, below via Right Side Broadcasting Network: