WATCH: Kamala Harris Claims She’s “Now Listening” After Photo-op With Mayor of Augusta, Georgia – Kicks Press Out of Room!

Kamala Harris pretended to meet with the Mayor of Augusta, Georgia, on Wednesday and kicked the press out of the room after they got a photo of the two together.

“Mayor, I am now listening,” she said before her team rushed all the media out of the room.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Kamala Harris copycatted Trump and visited Augusta, Georgia, to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Helene over the weekend. This comes three days after President Trump visited Valdosta, Georgia, to provide support and speak to the press about the situation he was briefed on.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, couldn’t be bothered until now. The Gateway Pundit reported that Kamala Harris pretended to be “in constant contact with state and local officials to ensure communities have the support and resources they need,” posting a fake photo of herself on the phone, using headphones that weren’t even plugged in.

“They’re having a very hard time getting the President on the phone; he won’t get on, and of course, the Vice President is out someplace campaigning, looking for money,” President Trump later told reporters in Valdosta Monday.

Kamala finally showed up, but only to take some photos and look like she cares:

Also, just over 100 miles away in Conyers, Georgia, a BioLab chemical plant ignited in flames and filled the air with hazardous orange and black smoke last week. A shelter-in-place order has been in place all week. But Kamala Harris couldn't be bothered. She was too busy asking for money in San Francisco.

While in Augusta, Kamala announced that FEMA would be providing federal relief in the form of just $750 to those who lost everything in Hurricane Helene. Meanwhile, Kamala's "newcomers," AKA illegal aliens, including rapists and murderers, receive billions in funding, free housing, food, and transportation.

Notably, today's phony visit to Georgia also comes after Harris visited the southern border in Arizona last week and used the border crisis for a photo-op, visiting Arizona's southern border wall for reportedly just 20 minutes on Friday.

Add this to the long list of Democratic hoaxes: The Photo-Op Hoax.

WATCH: