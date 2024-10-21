WATCH: “I Think We Should Not Allow Voting Machines of Any Kind” – Elon Musk Calls for One-Day Voting on Paper Ballots With No Voting Machines

Elon Musk delivered remarks at a town hall on Sunday in Pennsylvania, where he called out the rigging of our elections and called for elections with “paper ballots in person with ID.”

“I’d be happy if it was just that, you know, citizens voted. You know, I call that a win, he told the crowd. “If we can just make sure that only legal citizens can vote, which is how it’s supposed to be, I’d say that’d be quite a victory compared to what we have right now.”

A massive crowd turned out to see Elon Musk today. Here’s a look at the line via Matthew Smith on X:

Elon Musk has been on the campaign trail for Donald Trump over the past week. As The Gateway Pundit reported, Musk was in the swing state for a Wednesday town hall event and told the crowd, “This election, I think, is going to decide the fate of America, and along with the fate of America, the fate of Western civilization.”

This is why the Democrats are trying to stop him. The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday that Musk is now coming under fire from Democrats like Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro, who said law enforcement should ‘take a look’ at the billionaire entrepreneur’s daily $1 million giveaway to signers of his petition in support of constitutional rights.

This is how much the Democrats hate our Constitution. They want to criminalize petitioning in support of our rights as Americans.

The event venue for tonight's event was completely filled hours before Elon took the stage:

During the event, Elon spoke about electronic voting machines, sharing that in his experience computers are "easy" to hack and that "the last thing we want to do is have electronic voting machines."

Watch below:

Musk: Well, I mean, frankly, I'd be happy if it was just that, you know, citizens voted. You know, I call that a win. If we can just make sure that only legal citizens can vote, which is how it's supposed to be, I'd say that'd be quite a victory compared to what we have right now. So just—and I think having more transparency on elections, maximum transparency on elections, and as I've said before, I think we should not allow voting machines of any kind. So, you know, I've been programming computers since I was nine years old. And, you know, I know how easy it is to, you know, get a line of software wrong or hack a computer. And so, I think the last thing we want to do is have electronic voting machines. We want paper ballots in person with ID.

And actually sort of, in terms of a real AI danger that hopefully is not there this year, but will certainly be a danger in the future, is that advanced AI will be super good at hacking computers. And so, if you have voting machines that are connected to the internet, and you've got super advanced AI that can potentially affect those machines, I think that's very dangerous. So what I'm saying is that I'm normally someone who favors technology. I'm super; you know, I’m a 21st century technology boy, right here. And I'm saying no, no machines for voting.