Elon Musk Campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania: ‘We Want the Constitution to be Upheld’ (VIDEO)

Elon Musk has been campaigning for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania this week, holding impromptu talks with crowds of potential Trump voters.

Musk’s message has been simple and serious. If you support the Constitution and our freedoms, you must vote for Trump.

Musk has been an invaluable surrogate for Trump and he keeps delivering.

The Hill reports:

Musk kicks off campaign swing for Trump in Pennsylvania Tech billionaire Elon Musk kicked off a campaign swing across Pennsylvania Thursday in support of former President Trump, underlining the importance of the battleground state in the rapidly nearing election. “I can’t emphasize enough that Pennsylvania is, I think, the linchpin in this election,” Musk said at a town hall in Folsom, Pa. “This election, I think, is going to decide the fate of America, and along with the fate of America, the fate of Western civilization.” The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has thrown his support behind Trump and said he plans to “probably do half a dozen” events across the Keystone State in the final weeks before the election to boost the former president. At Thursday’s town hall, Musk emphasized the state’s upcoming voter registration deadline, urging attendees to register and encourage their families and friends to register by Monday. “The next, basically, three days are essential,” Musk said. “I think we see that this election will be decided in Pennsylvania by, it could be 10,000 votes, it could be 1,000 votes, it could be 10 votes. It could be some very tiny number, so every incremental person is a huge difference.”

Here are some clips:

Elon Musk from his Pennsylvania town hall "We obviously want secure borders, we want safe cities, sensible spending so that we don't have crazy inflation, we want freedom of speech, we want the Constitution to be upheld. I'm being told these are rightwing values. I'm like,… pic.twitter.com/aXKmLMTyzb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 18, 2024

Elon Musk finished his Pennsylvania Town Hall by saying this will be the LAST election if Kamala Harris wins because she will proceed to legalize all the millions of illegals she has imported and turn every state blue. "If there's four more years of sort of the Kamala sort of… pic.twitter.com/nIgDRe4qWt — George (@BehizyTweets) October 17, 2024

Elon Musk KILLING IT on the campaign trail for Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. I'd rather have him campaigning for my candidate than Liz Cheney campaigning for yours

pic.twitter.com/9yNXRWKkDK — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 17, 2024

Good on him for doing this.

UPDATE: Here’s a good full video of Musk: