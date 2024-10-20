HERE WE GO: Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro Attacks Elon Musk, Says Law Enforcement Should ‘Take a Look’ at Daily $1 Million Giveaway to Signer of His Petition (VIDEO)

Here we go.

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Josh Shapiro attacked Elon Musk and said law enforcement should ‘take a look’ at the billionaire entrepreneur’s daily $1 million giveaway to signers of his petition.

As previously reported, Elon Musk promised to give away $1 million each day until the November election to those who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

At a packed rally in Pennsylvania Saturday night, Elon Musk wasted no time in following through on that promise, awarding a $1 million check to John Dreher, one of the attendees.

Elon Musk recently came out in support of President Trump and he’s galvanizing voters.

So now it’s all hands on deck to destroy Elon Musk.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California and director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project attacked Elon Musk and called the $1 million payments “clearly illegal.”

“Though maybe some of the other things Musk was doing were of murky legality, this one is clearly illegal. See 52 U.S.C. 10307(c): “Whoever knowingly or willfully gives false information as to his name, address or period of residence in the voting district for the purpose of establishing his eligibility to register or vote, or conspires with another individual for the purpose of encouraging his false registration to vote or illegal voting, or pays or offers to pay or accepts payment either for registration to vote or for voting shall be fined not more than $10,000 or imprisoned not more than five years, or both…”” – Rick Hasen said on Saturday.

Governor Shapiro told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker that Elon Musk should be investigated.

“Musk obviously has a right to be able to express his views. He’s made it very, very clear that he supports Donald Trump. I don’t. Obviously we have a difference of opinion,” Shapiro said, adding, “I don’t deny him that, right, but when you start flowing this kind of money into politics, I think it raises serious questions.”

“That is deeply concerning. … It’s something that law enforcement could take a look at,” Shapiro said.

