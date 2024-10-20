Elon Musk Awards $1 MILLION Check to Random Audience Member at Pennsylvania Event — Pledges to Give Away $1 Million Per Day to a Signer of His Petition

John Dreher is the lucky winner of Elon Musk’s $1 million giveaway at the Pennsylvania event

Billionaire Elon Musk continues to shake up politics, promising to give away $1 million each day until the November election to those who sign his petition supporting the U.S. Constitution.

At a packed rally in Pennsylvania, Musk wasted no time in following through on that promise, awarding a $1 million check to John Dreher, one of the attendees.

The unexpected moment left the crowd buzzing as Dreher made his way to the stage to accept the generous prize.

“By the way, John had no idea. So anyway, you’re welcome,” Musk said as he handed Dreher the check.

The offer comes with a simple request—those who will receive the $1 million should be a spokesperson for the petition.

According to Musk, the mission is clear: “The only thing we ask for the million dollars is that you be a spokesperson for the petition, and that’s it, really.”

WATCH:

The initiative, led by Musk’s America PAC, aims to encourage Americans to sign an online petition that promotes constitutional freedoms and backs Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Musk vowed to pay $1 million per day to any voters who sign his America PAC petition in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

This move is designed to break through what Musk describes as a media blackout on his efforts.

“We really want to try to get as many people as possible to sign this petition. I have a surprise for you, which is that we are going to be awarding a million dollars, randomly, to people who have signed the petition every day from now until the election.” Musk said at a Saturday event in support of President Trump in Pennsylvania.

“One of the challenges we’re having is like, well, how do we get people to know about this petition? Because the legacy media is— won’t report on it,” Musk added.

”You know, not everyone’s on X. So, I figure, how do we get people to know about it? Well, this news, I think, is going to really fly.”

WATCH:

This initiative comes after Elon Musk launched the America PAC, a bold initiative offering $30 per hour with added performance bonuses for those willing to rally behind voter registration efforts.

The program also aims to increase participation in swing states, promising an additional $47 for each referred voter from swing states who signs a petition supporting fundamental rights, including free speech and the Second Amendment.

As stated on its website, America PAC was founded to champion the following core values:

  • Secure Borders
  • Sensible Spending
  • Safe Cities
  • Fair Justice System
  • Free Speech
  • Self-Protection

Supporters who wish to join the effort can reach out through the PAC’s dedicated state emails:

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

